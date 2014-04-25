The Tiffen Company Debuts Three New Davis & Sanford Tripods

Introducing brand new Monoped and Steady Stick 3QR innovations as well as an addition to the award-winning Pro Elite tripod line

Hauppauge, NY – April 28, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, is introducing three new tripods from its Davis & Sanford brand – Pro Elite 6100-33,Monoped 64 and Steady Stick 3QR. “The new Davis & Sanford tripods go well beyond the traditional scenarios, incorporating forward-thinking concepts that our customers will find immensely useful in their quest for capturing that perfect shot,”says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO. “Innovations like the Monoped with its folding base and Steady Stick with its quick-release plate system offer more versatility, ease of use and better ergonomics for shooters.”

ProElite 6100-33 100mm ENG Tripod with Head

6-position pan & tilt drag, including zero position

Selectable 7-position counterbalance system including zero position for payloads between 13-33 lbs/6-15 kgs

Sliding camera platform and quick-release mini Euro plate system with illuminated leveling bubble

Ideal for ENG cameras with low- or high-profile configuration

100mm ball leveling

Mid-level spreader

Steady Stick 3QR with Quick-Release Plate System

Portable camera support goes where tripod or monopod can't be used.

Variable quick-release system easily attaches to Davis & Sanford FM18 head.

Belt-mounted support arm shifts camera weight from shoulder to torso.

Padded swivel belt holster and heavy-duty 2" belt included

Multi-position handle offers added maneuverability when attached to either side of camera or used as shoulder rest.

20-pound capacity

Airline carry-on and backpack ready

Pan rotation: 360 degrees

Tilt adjustment: 75 degrees up, 75 degrees down

Monoped with Folding Base

Lightweight, compact 64” monopod is ideal solution when a tripod is not practical.

Sturdy folding aluminum leg base adds extra support.

12-pound capacity

Folding base has built-in pivoting ball to easily position or angle your monopod.

Base disconnects to use as tabletop tripod.

Monopod can be used without folding base.

Bottom rubber foot

Foam handle with strap for easy handling

Carry strap

Mounting stud: 1/4"-20 and 3/8”-16

Soft-sided woven tripod bag is included.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

