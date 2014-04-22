GUITAR CENTER SESSIONS SEASON 8 DEBUTS MAY 4th EXCLUSIVELY ON DIRECTV

ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS:

The award-winning live performance and interview series returns with new and iconic artists, bringing the series to a total of 72 episodes

Featured artists include Soundgarden, Snoop Dogg, Alice in Chains, Damon Albarn, Phantogram, The 1975, CHVRCHES and more

Season 8 kicks off with 6 episodes filmed live in Austin, TX, during SXSW

Series moves to an exciting new time slot – Sunday nights at 8 p.m.

Los Angeles, CA(April 21, 2014): New episodes of the award-winning music television series Guitar Center Sessions presented by JBL will begin airing Sunday, May 4, 2014. Now in its landmark 8th season, Guitar Center Sessions has been tuned into more than 15 million times since December, and is moving to an exciting new Sunday night time slot, airing inspiring performances each week at 8 p.m. exclusively on DIRECTV’s Audience (channel 239). Season 8 will feature notable artists including Snoop Dogg, Alice in Chains, Damon Albarn, Phantogram, CHVRCHES, Cage the Elephant and more. It all kicks off with Seattle rock band Soundgarden performing songs that span their entire catalog. This episode, among others this season, was filmed live at SXSW, on a rooftop perched high above the crowds with Austin’s majestic skyline as a backdrop.

"Our first ever trip out to SXSW as a band was a special part of the 20th anniversary celebrations for Superunknown,” says Soundgarden. “The rooftop show for Guitar Center was truly memorable and we hope our fans will enjoy the chance to see it on DIRECTV."

Watch Soundgarden perform “Rusty Cage” on Guitar Center Sessions here: http://youtu.be/Oh3ctsg_a3A

Guitar Center SessionsSeason 8 Episode Schedule:



May 4, 2014 SoundgardenMay 11, 2014Damon AlbarnMay 18, 2014 PhantogramMay 25, 2014 The Wild FeathersJune 1, 2014 Snoop DoggJune 8, 2014The 1975July 13, 2014311July 20, 2014 LPJuly 27, 2014 DawesAugust 3, 2014 Alice in ChainsAugust 10, 2014CHVRCHESAugust 17, 2014Cage the Elephant





“We are incredibly proud to present our viewers with yet another season of Guitar Center Sessions,” says Dustin Hinz, Director of Music and Entertainment Marketing Guitar Center. “Season 8 brings to life the stories, songs and journeys of a remarkable line-up of iconic and influential artists. Filming live at one of the world’s biggest music festivals was the perfect way to celebrate both Guitar Center’s 50th Anniversary and the success Guitar Center Sessions has seen over the past 60 episodes.”

“DIRECTV’s Audience Network is honored to host another season of Guitar Center Sessions,” said Chris Long, SVP Original Content and Production, DIRECTV. “We’re excited to air an amazing showcase from this year’s SXSW and to bring our customers another incredible line-up of talent in Season 8.”

Guitar Center Sessions captures exclusive live performances and interviews from noteworthy and influential artists in stunning hi-definition and 5.1 surround sound. In addition to show-stopping performances, each episode features intimate interviews conducted by renowned journalist Nic Harcourt, offering rare insights into the celebrated careers of these icons and the inspirations behind their music. Episodes debut at 8 p.m. exclusively on DIRECTV’s Audience (channel 239). Past episodes from the series air on AXSTV, Monday nights at 9pm. Guitar Center Sessions is but one example of the music retailer’s efforts to support artists by creating new avenues to expose their music to large audiences in an ever-changing music industry.









Photo Caption: Alternative rock legends Soundgarden perform as part of season 8 of Guitar Center Sessions.



