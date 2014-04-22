Digigram's New Codec Fleet Manager Speeds and Simplifies Management of AoIP Contribution Codecs

Hosted Locally or Run as SaaS in the Cloud, Application Enables Convenient Management of All AoIP Contribution Codecs via Any Web-Connected Platform

MONTBONNOT, France -- April 22, 2014 -- Digigram today announced the release of the company's new Codec Fleet Manager. The Web-based application, which can be hosted privately on any virtual machine or operated as SaaS in the cloud, enables structured management of all deployed audio-over-IP (AoIP) contribution codecs. Accessible from anywhere through the Web browser of Internet-connected devices such as PCs, tablets, and smartphones, the application automatically synchronizes phone books, connection profiles, and "favorite" groups of codecs to dramatically simplify deployment and day-to-day operation of the full codec fleet.

"Our new Codec Fleet Manager offers a significant improvement over the labor-intensive and time-consuming technical processes once required to maintain a fleet of AoIP contribution codecs," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "This secure application keeps each codec up to date and enables access from any location, whether by the studio administrator or a remote technician. By encapsulating the complexity of intricate AoIP protocols and cryptic specialized IP audio parameters, this application makes codec operations as straightforward as placing a phone call."

Digigram's Codec Fleet Manager supports phone book creation and management much like the "contacts" interface on a smartphone, tablet, or computer. While this element of the Codec Fleet Manager describes all the characteristics of the contacts included in a fleet of codecs, the application also provides control over connection profile details, favorites, and associated filters.

The new application allows authorized users to preconfigure and edit contact settings for the entire codec fleet and then apply those settings across the whole fleet at once. Read/write access is managed by the administrator. As a consequence, at the codec level, the user interface mimics simple mobile phone operation, assuring ease of use regardless of the complexity of underlying IP protocols, profiles, N/ACIP signaling modes, and quality of the supporting connection.

The release of the Codec Fleet Manager is the first step in Digigram's larger rollout of cloud-based AoIP solutions.

More information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

# # #

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.