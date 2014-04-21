Markertek Announces Canare Hybrid Fiber-Optic Certification

Saugerties, NY — April 21, 2014 — Markertek (a division of Tower Products) has announced that they have been officially certified by Canare to build and repair SMPTE 311M hybrid fiber-optic cable assemblies with Canare HFO connectors. The Canare HFO connector offers easy maintenance with a detachable alignment sleeve and insulator. The high quality Canare construction includes stainless steel tip and solder contacts fixed in the insulation housing.





Canare HFO is a field proven design with improved hassle free cleaning. All cables meet or exceed SMPTE 304M, 311M and ARIB BTA S-105B compliance. Canare broadcast camera cable assemblies include 7 color coding rings and 4 pieces of clear heavy walled shrink tubing for fast and easy identification. Markertek has achieved a high level of technical excellence in attaining Canare Certified FC Connector Assembler status.



“We are very pleased to add Canare’s high quality HDTV/SMPTE Cable Assembly products to our fiber offerings and to represent their quality standard and commitment to excellence,” said Chris Fisher, Markertek VP of Engineering. “Canare SMPTE certification continues to solidify Markertek’s fiber lab as the broadcast industry leader for both new assemblies and repairs with our true commitment to quality craftsmanship. Our shop features the very latest in fiber optic termination and testing equipment. We are proud to add Canare fiber assemblies to our certifications which already include LEMO SMPTE and Neutrik opticalCON.”







About Markertek

Markertek is a highly respected supplier of cutting edge digital solutions for the broadcast, pro-audio and pro-AV industry. Our wide range of exclusive custom services, instant access to the very best brands in the industry backed up by award winning customer service makes us unique in the broadcast industry. At Markertek, the customer always comes first.



Markertek is the #1 “Go-To” source in the industry for everything fiber optic including SMPTE Hybrid camera cables, 2-12 channel tactical fiber snakes, fiber rack mount solutions, fiber reels, fiber consumables, specialized tooling and fiber repairs. Our fiber lab is LEMO SMPTE, Neutrik opticalCON and Canare HFO Certified.







Visit www.markertek.com for more information.



About Canare

Canare manufactures the best in Pro Audio and Video Cable, 75 Ohm BNC, F and RCA Connectors, Patchbays, Cable Reels, Snake Systems, Assemblies, Crimp Tools and Cable Strippers. In 2004, Canare launched a full Optical Product Line for HD upgrades in the broadcast market. Professional broadcast engineers, sound technicians, A/V facility integrators, design consultants and many leading OEM's rely on Canare's product, proven reliability and top notch customer service. Optimize with Canare ...the Professionals Choice! Please visit Canare online at www.canare.com.