Vietnam Television Enhances Program Preparation with Dalet Media Life

Dalet drives smart QC and compliance workflows; highly scalable MAM supports future production demands

Paris, France – April 17, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, announced today that Vietnam Television (VTV) is deploying Dalet Media Life, which is powered by the Dalet Galaxyenterprise MAM, to enhance end-to-end management of program preparation.

Vietnam’s national broadcaster selected Dalet Media Life as the outstanding solution on the market to optimize its Quality Control (QC) workflows and to modernize its compliance editing process. Tightly integrated with VTV’s existing technical infrastructure, the broadcaster has advanced plans to expand Dalet Media Life in support of wider operational and production workflows.

“What we wanted was a comprehensive approach to tracking data and orchestrating the movement of media from one system to another in order to maximize the benefits of file-based workflows and eradicate costly and wasteful errors, which inevitably occur through manual data entry,” explains Mr. Tue Nguyen Duc, deputy director, technical center, Vietnam Television. “We issued a tender that specifically called for a MAM solution to modernize key areas of our existing workflow, and Dalet has proved to be absolutely the right choice of partner.”

Headquartered in Hanoi, VTV is the national public broadcaster of Vietnam. It operates five channels and six regional broadcasting centers serving a mix of news, sports, educational and entertainment programming. When Dalet Media Life goes live this summer, the installation will allow VTV to rationalize its workflow and greatly improve its compliance and QC procedures.

“In today’s competitive times, content quality emerges as one of the critical factors for success, and this key criteria has been prioritized by Vietnam Television. Until now, Quality Control was a tedious task during which an operator had to often view all of the content to detect errors. This is a costly and time-consuming procedure in which metadata could not even be checked,” comments Tomer Azenkot, general manager, Dalet Asia Pacific. “With complete metadata oversight, Dalet Media Life is able to analyze data, detect potential defects and alert QC resources to spot check specific content. We are delighted to take this approach to VTV to help them better utilize existing assets and focus their resources solely on correcting quality issues, saving them considerable amounts of time and money while enabling them to create higher-quality packages for distribution.”

Central to VTV’s new content preparation platform is Dalet Media Life, a versatile, scalable MAM-based solution built on the Dalet Galaxy enterprise MAM platform. The combination manages all media files and associate metadata with deep integration into VTV’s existing best-of-breed systems including Tektronix Cerify, Avid edit stations, Harmonic MediaGrid and NetApp storage, as well as Etere automation and VTV’s in-house traffic system.

“From our successful experience working with Dalet on this project and with our confidence in Dalet Media Life powered by Galaxy as a high-performance, easily scalable MAM system, we are currently exploring ways we can capitalize on its full range of capabilities to further enhance our operational and production workflows,” says Mr. Tue.

In the enterprise deployment, which was led by the local systems integrator Tekcast, tape- and file-based media is ingested into VTV’s NetApp proxy storage facility under Dalet’s control. Web-based access to content lets users quickly search the content catalogue and archives, retrieve media, add metadata, and make shot selections. The installation features purpose-built production tools such as Dalet WebSpace and Dalet Onecut interfaced with Avid Media Composer craft stations through Dalet Xtend to supplement program preparation. Packages finished in Avid Media Composer can be saved for manual (eyeball) or automated QC in Tektronix Cerify before playout or distribution to VTV’s regional broadcast centers. Metadata is tracked at every step across the workflow.

“Because Dalet Media Life manages assets from ingest to archive, across systems and subsystems, it maintains detailed metadata information throughout the entire workflow,” explains Azenkot. “The core workflow engine can be configured to analyze metadata that has passed through QC processes and flag problem areas, automatically issuing alerts to operators and generating locaters that can be accessed by non-linear editing systems should content need to be ‘fixed’ in post.”

Alongside automated QC, the Dalet MAM workflow engine drives many back office processes at VTV such as automated transcoding, accelerated file transfers and content delivery. Dalet Media Life also facilitates the fluid exchange of content stored for longer-term archive on VTV’s Harmonic MediaGrid.

