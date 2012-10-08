Ease Your Tapeless Workflow with Moviola and Adobe CS6

Tapeless workflows are taking over, make sure you're ready with a free webinar from Moviola!



While tapeless workflows have simplified much of the production process, it has placed a heavier burden on post-production. Mixed formats, frame rates and codecs can all cause headaches on the editing side of the project. That`s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar airing at 10:00 AM PST on October 9th. The webinar will cover ways to make sure your tapeless workflow runs smoothly within Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 including: working with a variety of footage types, such as AVCHD and R3D files, as well as how to maintain your computer performance while working on a portable edit station and dealing with pre-viz and effects. The implementation of Adobe Media Encoder will also be explored as a critical part of the workflow.



Presenter Ben Brownlee is a VFX artist, digital media specialist and instructor with 11 years of production experience across a number of disciplines. Ben provides training courses for broadcasters and post-houses around the globe. He has also authored a number of self-paced courses including "DaVinci Resolve for Apple Color Users", "Mocha Projects - Real World Problems and Solutions", "Master Rotoscoping with SilhouetteFX" plus many others.



If all that wasn't enough to get you through the doors, Silver Sponsor Adobe will be sending one lucky attendee home with a full version of the Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium. That`s a prize valued at nearly $2,000!



To see a preview and register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/on-set-tapeless-workflows-with-premiere-pro-cs6/#.UHGhX000V8E



To view the entire filmmaking training catalogue, including free live webinars, on-demand webinars and 5-step tutorials, please visit:http://www.moviola.com/



