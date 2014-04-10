Vitec Videocom Announces Intention to Acquire Autocue

(Bury St Edmunds, UK) - As part of an ongoing strategic program to deliver improved service, support and experience to its customers worldwide, along with innovative products, Vitec Videocom, a division of the Vitec Group plc, has reached a conditional agreement to acquire Autocue.

Autocue, established in 1955 and a provider of a broad range of teleprompting hardware and software products, will complement Vitec Videocom's portfolio of products for the broadcast, pro-videography, corporate and public sectors. The acquisition will help to ensure that customers receive a broader range of technologies and solutions that address the entire spectrum of requirements for studio and outside broadcast applications in terms of size and functionality.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.