Grass Valley’s EDIUS 7 Streams Content Through the Cloud

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booths SL206 and N2513, 2014— Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, today announced that it will provide content producers using EDIUS 7 multiformat nonlinear editing software a means of transcoding to a streaming format directly from their HQ/HQX assets. Microsoft Azure Media Services is licensing support for Grass Valley’s HQ Codec/HQX Codec, opening new doors for EDIUS users by giving them the improved functionality and flexibility to upload and stream content to a wider variety of environments through the cloud.

EDIUS 7 provides powerful, real-time editing with the ability to edit anything,anywhere, and provides the perfect finishing tool for broadcast news, newsmagazine content, and studio programs, as well as corporate, documentary, and theatrical productions. Designed as a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8, EDIUS 7 takes full advantage of installed physical memory access for super-intensive media operations, especially layering, 3D, multicam and multitrack HD and 4K editing.



“The number of different sources and formats that content producers are working with is mirrored by the growing number of delivery formats that end users are demanding—whether that means video files, web streams, podcasts, or a host of other formats,” said Mike Cronk, Senior Vice President Strategic Marketing, Grass Valley. “Grass Valley's EDIUS is the fastest and most versatile real-time editing software on the market, and we are delighted to team with the industry experts from Azure to offer our users the enhanced capability of delivering exceptional quality video from the cloud.”

Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing platform and infrastructure for building, deploying, and managing applications and services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers. It provides a rich set of capabilities for creating, managing, and distributing media in the cloud, with support for a multitude of programming languages, tools, and frameworks.

“When faced with a complex assortment of input sources, a demanding creative brief, and a tight deadline, the speed and transparency benefits of intermediate codecs are hugely significant,” said Sudheer Sirivara, Director, Microsoft Azure Media Services. “Grass Valley’s HQ and HQX codecs provide a combination of unrivalled advantages that add up to increased creativity for content producers and editors, and ultimately increased value to our clients. We are so pleased to bring the quality and performance of EDIUS 7 to our offering on Media Services.”

