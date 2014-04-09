Vidchecker v6 auto QC and correction software now supports HEVC/H.265

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booth: N4120, 2014 – Vidcheck, a specialist supplier of intelligent video and audio correction tools software tools, has announced that the company's flagship Vidchecker product suite has been updated to Version 6 (v6) with major feature enhancements to include fully automated QC and correction for full file, video and audio checks, including HEVC/H.265 format video.

Vidcheckeris the leading suite of software tools for automated quality control of file-based media, offering greater ease of use, much faster processing speeds and auto-correction in one package. With fully scalable solutions from the low-volume, low-cost Vidchecker-post through VidcheckerGridsolutions - suitable for the largest enterprises - plus the new Vidchecker-cloud for large organisations that want a dynamically scalable pay-per-use solution.

Vidchecker v6not only provides comprehensive file, video and audio quality control, it automates correction of the most common video and audio errors. This saves the error-prone, time-consuming and expensive process with other systems that only perform do QC, send error files back for re-edit and repeat the process. This is often done multiple times because not all errors are corrected properly in the first, or even second edit.

As well as operating with watch folder automation, Vidchecker is already directly integrated with many third party systems, such as for transcode with Telestream Vantage, Digital Rapids Transcode Manager, Root6 ContentAgent; file delivery with Aspera, FileCatalyst; and media asset management systems such as Sony MediaBackbone. As a result, customers can optimize their workflow, knowing that Vidchecker auto QC will interoperate seamlessly with their existing systems.