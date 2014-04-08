DPA Microphones Presents Live Solutions at the 2014 NAB Show

Company to Show updates for its d:dicate™ Recording and Podium Microphone solutions as well as gold and nickel grids for itsd:facto™ Vocal Microphone

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 8, 2014 – DPA Microphones will showcase updates to its range of high-quality live microphone options at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C3333). Among the updates on display are enhancements to its superior d:dicate™ Recording Microphone range, which delivers high-quality audio across many applications, including live broadcast presentations, speeches and press conferences. The company is also presenting the gold and nickel grids for its award-winning d:facto™ Vocal Microphone, which is ideal for live concert broadcasts and singing competition programs.

Now incorporating the newmodular MMC4018 Supercardioid Capsule and the modular 4000 and 2000 microphones, the d:dicate Recording Microphone range allows users to combine various capsules with DPA’s state-of-the-art preamps for extra versatility. These preamps include the A, which is a Class-A transformer-less design; the B, a low-cut and high-boost filter version; the compact C option for visually unobtrusive miking and the new modular MMP-E active cable preamp for hanging or table applications.

Ideal accessories for vocalists who want to add more sparkle to their onstage performances, the new grids for the d:facto Vocal Microphone are available as accessories to existing solutions and are delivered as metal grids with foam and pop screen. Additionally, the nickel option matches the finish available on the Sennheiser 2000, 5200 and 9000 wireless mic systems, and comes complete with capsule and corresponding adapters.

“We saw a demand in the market to attain the d:facto sound with more than just the traditional black grids,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “These grids are just the solution, as they bring an exciting new visual dimension to a microphone that is already internationally acclaimed for its great transparent sound.”

With a true studio sound for the live stage, the d:facto offers an extraordinarily natural sound with high separation and extreme SPL handling, giving users unlimited possibilities for their performances. In addition to use with the wired DPA handle, the d:facto provides singers and engineers the added benefit of a state-of-the-art adapter system, which allows for seamless integration with many professional wireless systems.

ABOUT DPA:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.