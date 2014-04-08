EditShare Expands Media Workflow Options with New Third-Party Integrations

EditShare workflow supports servers and applications from Adobe, Avid, Broadcast Pix and NewTek – showcased at NAB 2014 on booth SL5709

Boston, MA — April 7, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, is qualifying a number of new third-party integrations for use across the EditShare workflow. New and enhanced integrations include Adobe® Anywhere®, Avid® ISIS® storage systems, Broadcast Pix live production systems, and NewTek Tricaster™ and 3Play products. “One of our big themes at NAB 2014 is third-party collaboration. EditShare has significantly increased its integration with third-party applications and systems,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “Many of our customers have existing equipment they want to keep using, not replace. So our open solutions are designed to augment third-party systems and enhance the overall workflow, whether a facility is running Adobe Anywhere with EditShare as their main shared storage, or EditShare Flow and Ark for media asset management and archiving with Avid ISIS storage.”

EditShare and Adobe Anywhere

EditShare’s integration with Adobe Anywhere lets Adobe customers use EditShare Media Spaces as network storage locations for capture and playback through Adobe Anywhere. The same media files can be accessed in full resolution over the local network using EditShare Connect, or remotely through Adobe Anywhere. The deep integration combines a robust shared storage solution with the power of high-resolution remote editing.

EditShare and Avid ISIS Integration

EditShare Flow’s media asset management and ingest capabilities turn Avid or EditShare storage systems into complete end-to-end file-based workflow solutions. Customizable metadata templates let editors and operators add detailed metadata suited to their production needs, while Flow’s fast editing tools facilitate creation of rough cuts and storyboarding. Clips and sequences can be dragged and dropped from Flow into Avid Media Composer and other industry-standard NLEs for finishing, regardless of whether the media is on EditShare storage or on ISIS. Thanks to Flow AAF support, metadata from Avid non-linear editing applications can be imported back into Flow. EditShare Ark completes the workflow, offering integrated archiving and backup with automation capabilities and asset oversight provided by Flow.

Broadcast Pix Integration

Developed in collaboration with EditShare, ReVue from Broadcast Pix™ is a new HD slow motion replay system that works with any Broadcast Pix integrated production system or independently in other production environments. Available in two- and four-channel configurations, ReVue features SDI connectivity and up to eight tracks of embedded audio, with optional 1080p recording and playback. ReVue seamlessly integrates with EditShare’s shared storage, Flow media asset management, and Ark archiving and backup workflow solutions.

EditShare and NewTek

The new EditShare-NewTek workflow features EditShare shared storage (XStream, Energy and Field 2) plus Flow media asset management and Ark backup/archiving, integrated with NewTek live production systems. The combined solution lets users capture media directly to central storage and immediately begin editing collaboratively on any industry-standard NLE with EditShare’s advanced project sharing capabilities. The integrated Flow media asset management tools for tagging, managing, browsing and retrieving video as well as non-video assets allow users to better organize and locate content for production.

