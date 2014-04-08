EditShare Provides High-Performance Shared Storage Integration for NewTek Customers

Integrated live production environment features shared storage platform with comprehensive media asset management capabilities to facilitate capture-to-archive workflow

Las Vegas, NV — April 7, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced its participation in the NewTek Developer Network. NewTek is the innovative provider of the TriCaster™ multi-camera live video production solution and 3Play slow-motion instant replay servers. Integrating EditShare and NewTek products gives users a unified live production and shared storage platform with a powerful media asset management (MAM) layer to track and control assets from capture and playout to post-production and archives.

The new EditShare-NewTek workflow features EditShare shared storage (XStream, Energy and Field 2) plusFlow media asset management and Ark backup/archiving, integrated with NewTek live production systems. The combined solution lets users capture media directly to central storage and immediately begin editing collaboratively on any industry-standard NLE with EditShare’s advanced project sharing capabilities. The integrated Flow MAM tools for tagging, managing, browsing and retrieving video as well as non-video assets allow users to better organize and locate content for production.

“We are very excited by the groundbreaking opportunities this collaboration offers our respective customers,”states Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare. “By expanding our high-performance shared storage integration to include NewTek’s world-renowned live production solutions, we deliver immediate and ongoing production advantages to our mutual customers. Users will benefit from our well-proven integrated media asset management, archiving and collaboration tools as well as NewTek’s pioneering originality in the field of live production.”

“EditShare is a respected name in shared storage and media workflows, so we are very pleased they have integrated their products with ours and to have them join the NewTek Developer Network,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of business development for NewTek. “EditShare’s shared storage and media asset management toolsets will offer TriCaster and 3Play customers time-saving workflows on broadcast-quality projects.”

“An especially potent combination,” adds Liebman, “will be the pairing of NewTek flyaway units with EditShare’s portable Field 2 storage unit in situations where there is a requirement for live event editing and project sharing. NewTek TriCaster is deeply rooted in the live event and sports markets. An integrated NewTek/EditShare solution can enhance live event workflows by facilitating very fast project turnarounds.”

EditShare Shared Storage Performance and Scalability

In addition to its comprehensive workflow tools, EditShare Shared Storage provides industry-leading throughput and stream counts. When working in uncompressed HD or 2K, a 16-drive EditShare shared storage system can sustain over 700 MB/second in any combination of reading or writing. Optional SSD and 15,000-RPM SAS drive configurations are available for even greater performance. This provides more than enough bandwidth to accommodate the live event captures from NewTek direct to EditShare central storage, while a number of NLE workstations simultaneously edit the material.

When you need more space for captured material, EditShare shared storage systems can expand in two ways: “up” via an Expansion Chassis and “out” via additional EditShare storage servers. With EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA), expanding into the petabytes is no more complicated than adding additional EditShare storage servers to the network. EditShare solutions will be demonstrated at NAB on stand SL5709.

