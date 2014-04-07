Tekserve Makes Shared 4K Broadcast Production a Reality at NAB 2014

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2014 – Tekserve, a leading provider of technology solutions for creative professionals in a variety of markets, will demonstrate a complete video workflow solution at NetApp’s NAB booth (SL9510), featuring the new NetApp E-5500 series and EF550 all-flash array.

The joint demonstration will highlight 4K 60 frame-per-second (high frame rate) acquisition and playback. Region-of-interest control enables replay of an HD-sized frame from within the acquired 4K content. A joystick controls frame position, pan and tilt during slo-mo playback. The extreme performance and enterprise-grade reliability of the NetApp E-5500 series and EF550 all-flash array, when used with ATTO Technology Celerity 164E quad-channel PCIE 3.0 host bus adapter card running Multi-path Director software, makes shared 4K productions a reality.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the NetApp booth, sharing this technologically advanced broadcast solution with NAB attendees,” says, Matthew Cohen, Principal, Tekserve. “Not only does this concept demonstrate our ability to work with our broadcast customers for customized workflow consulting, but also demonstrates the benefits of working with multiple vendors to pool the right resources in order to define the most accurate workflow technology for a project.”

With density and modular flexibility for the widest range of data-intensive workloads, NetApp’s new E-Series controllers are plug and play with the existing line of modular chassis holding 12, 24, or 60 drives. These chassis can be configured with SAS, NL-SAS or SATA hard disk drives or SSDs. In addition, hybrid architectures can mix types in a single enclosure. NetApp's EF550 all-flash array can independently scale compute and capacity up to 96TB at 450K IOPS with less than one millisecond latency.

“NetApp welcomes Tekserve at our NAB booth this year,” says Jason Danielson, Solutions Marketing Manager, Media and Entertainment Solutions at NetApp. “We are proud to showcase how our new E-5500 series and EF550 all-flash array offers the external storage solution necessary to fully complement the video workflows Tekserve is implementing for their customers. Attendees are welcome to join us for a glimpse of it in action.”

Designed to support the recording and distribution from 4K sources for ROI HD extraction using AJA’s TruZoomTM application and Corvid Ultra hardware with TruScaleTM card’s superior scaling technology for live-action sports broadcasts; a version of the complete Tekserve workflow solution was first used earlier this year during a major U.S. sports broadcast.



About Tekserve

Tekserve delivers a broad range of enterprise services, solutions and products to support the technology needs of businesses in fields ranging from finance and retail to media and entertainment. Employing best in class products from a wide range of technology manufacturers, Tekserve helps clients by identifying, engineering, deploying and supporting the best possible solutions for their technology challenges.

From its famous New York City retail location in Chelsea, Tekserve, stocks a wide variety of Apple products, accessories, storage solutions and display devices. Tekserve also provides system rentals, workshops and certified training, as well as the finest repair and support services. Since its inception in 1987, Tekserve has been dedicated to the service of its customers and the surrounding community. For more information, visit www.tekserve.com.