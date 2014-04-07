Harmonic Partners With Encoding.com on Cloud-Based Transcoding Service for Professional Video Applications

Powered by ProMedia Carbon and Operated by Encoding.com, New Service Offers Greater Flexibility for Broadcast-Quality Video Transcoding

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 7, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, has teamed up with Encoding.com, the world's largest video transcoding service, to offer a highly flexible, cloud-based transcoding service that provides superior video quality, robust format support, and the flexibility of a feature-rich web application. Available as either a pure cloud-based or integrated cloud-burst offering, the new service provides content creators, service providers, and media professionals with an unlimited cloud capacity for converting broadcast-quality video content into virtually any standard media format, including HEVC, utilizing a pay-per-use business model for optimizing costs.

"Through the virtualization of data centers and cloud-based transcoding, we're able to provide service providers and media professionals with a flexible, scalable and, most importantly, affordable strategy for media processing and multiscreen delivery while offering amazing video quality," said Yoav Derazon, director of product management for cloud services and transcoding, Harmonic. "With this Encoding.com service, Harmonic customers can simplify operations by using their existing presets and profiles either locally or in the cloud, as well as seamlessly divert workloads to local processing or the cloud as needed, thereby speeding up the transcoding process and controlling costs by allocating workloads dynamically."

Harnessing the pure cloud-based service, users can achieve specialized professional media workflow capabilities (e.g., production, playout, DRM, etc.) without actually operating any equipment. By allowing users to rely on existing ProMedia(R) Carbon presets, without having to redefine the settings, the pure cloud-based solution operated by Encoding.com offers exceptional video quality.

Designed for existing Harmonic customers utilizing ProMedia Carbon with a WFS(TM) file-based workflow engine, the cloud-burst service enables users to affordably address fluctuating transcoding volume requirements by giving them access to an unlimited cloud capacity without requiring additional infrastructure equipment. Operation is seamless; users can simply divert workloads to a watch folder that is routed to the Encoding.com cloud. Armed with the ability to burst to the cloud, users can significantly reduce content turnaround time from source to target.

As the leader in cloud-based media processing, Encoding.com not only offers Harmonic ProMedia Carbon customers a dynamically scalable and affordable burst solution while maintaining existing profiles, but also enables a powerful suite of workflow features for DRM, caption conversion, video hosting, watermarking, and more.

"With this partnership, we are combining the best in on-premise encoding solutions with the best in cloud-based media processing," said Jeff Malkin, president at Encoding.com. "ProMedia Carbon implemented within the Encoding.com platform empowers customers to generate best-in-breed quality videos while leveraging the elastic capacity of the cloud and the flexibility to maintain workflow requirements in the ever-changing broadcast and multiscreen video landscape."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Encoding.com

Encoding.com is the world's largest video encoding service, powering video transcoding for 3,000+ leading companies across media and entertainment, eLearning, retail, telecommunications, lifestyle, and advertising. Blending an affordable SaaS model with sophisticated integrations on public and private cloud computing platforms, Encoding.com enables publishers and developers to instantly scale without expensive infrastructure investments. Encoding.com supports all popular broadcast, IPTV, web, and mobile formats, accelerating processing for optimized delivery to every device. With more than 60 million successful encodes, Encoding.com is the only cloud media service to offer an SLA for performance, so its customers can focus on what they do best. Encoding.com is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. with offices in Aspen, Colo. and St. Petersburg, Russia. For the latest news from Encoding.com, follow them on Twitter @encodingdotcom.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's ProMedia(R) Carbon and WFS(TM) products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products do not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, affordability, simplification of operations, cost control, significant reduction in content turn-around time, and the delivery of amazing video quality.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2013, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.