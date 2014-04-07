Pronology Offers Complete Integration and SaaS with its Digital Asset Management Platform

Las Vegas, April 7, 2014 —Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, is highlighting its comprehensive integration and Software as a Service offerings for its digital asset management system during the 2014 NAB Show (Booth SL12410). Much more than simply a software provider, Pronology can also be contracted as a service to content producers who have no desire to undertake capital expenditures, but still wish to enjoy the editorial and financial benefits of a tapeless workflow.

The Pronology team can assist in specifying and configuring any required hardware, and ensure that the hardware and software pieces are optimally integrated. They can also train on-site personnel to operate and maintain the system themselves throughout the production cycle. Pronology was recently contracted as a service provider by NEP Studios for the Season 12 production of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

“At Pronology we offer more than just a standalone piece of software. We have a lot of real world experience in this area, so we quickly become an integral part of the production team. We provide the on-site crew with guidance and ‘best practices’ so they don't have to learn by trial and error,” says Jonathan Aroesty, co-founder of Pronology. “This is really indicative of the level of service that we provide. It is very important to us that all our customers, whether purchase or service based, are utilizing the tools that they have at their disposal to their fullest potential. Implementing a fully-tapeless workflow can be a daunting task, but with Pronology’s extensive experience and knowledge base, producers can feel confident that they will be able to easily integrate and use the system in any size production.”

Pronology’s solution provides users with a complete set of tools designed for Media Asset Management (MAM) in video production environments. Its easy-to-use interface is designed for both technical and non-technical users. The system is OS agnostic, with users accessing the system via a standard web browser. As part of the browser-based interface, multiple users have instant access to a live web proxy of the video and audio feeds being captured by the production’s record operation. This architecture allows direct access to all system media and metadata, enabling extensive real-time collaboration between users on a given production, regardless of location. These feeds can be logged instantly and time-code accurately by multiple users. Pronology’s intuitive sub-clipping tool also allows users to communicate and select their ideal shots, and to sub-clip content into customizable bins for ease of organization.

Along with logging and sub-clipping, producers have the option to use the web proxies to create a storyboard or “paper” cut of their projects. They can simply drag and drop the selected clips into a storyboard and send this as a “sequence” to their editor. To manage project approval, Pronology enables post-production staff to e-mail a link to one or a group of producers/clients seeking comments and editorial authorization for recorded and edited content. This link is completely encrypted, allowing for off-site viewing, while maintaining content security. Pronology also includes a complete archive solution. Imported and/or recorded content and its associated metadata can be preserved to both LTO data tape as well as to the “cloud.”

About Pronology

A joint venture between Playback Innovations and WheresMyMedia, Pronology’s Digital Asset Management solution simplifies the task of content creation and distribution for today’s tapeless workflows. Designed from the ground up by actual users, the tools have been built first and foremost for ease-of-use. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content. Its user-friendly interface and format-agnostic infrastructure offer a complete all-in-one solution, while also providing the flexibility necessary to accommodate a wide range of possible workfl­ows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600 / info@pronology.com or visit us online at http://www.pronology.com.