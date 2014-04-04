New SPEEDLEVEL Clamp is the Fastest Way to Level Sachtler Heads

Eching, Germany - Sachtler, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec group company, launches the SPEEDLEVEL Clamp - an innovative new bowl clamp that is the perfect accessory for Sachtler's renowned range of 100mm heads.

As an industry leader, Sachtler offers premium quality camera support and the unique SPEEDLEVEL Clamp incorporates the company's SPEEDLEVEL technology, making leveling the head faster and more convenient. The innovative product is ideal for those broadcast applications where there is a need to frequently level the head when changing location.

The new SPEEDLEVEL Clamp is the ultimate partner for Sachtler's 100mm range fluid head, enhancing the functionality and performance and making the leveling process even simpler and quicker.

"Leveling a head on the move is no longer a time consuming task, as the new SPEEDLEVEL Clamp allows operators to get the most out of their fluid heads, and will significantly reduce the set up time," says Barbara Jaumann, product manager, Sachtler. "Like all of our products, it is built for fast use to allow camera operators to focus on capturing the moment.

"There is nothing else like this on the market, it is a completely new design, and we're anticipating a high demand from all users of Sachtler 100mm heads," she adds.

The new SPEEDLEVEL Clamp will make its debut to the industry at this year's NAB 2014 show in Las Vegas on stand C6025. Visitors will be able to see the product for themselves alongside the exciting launch of Sachtler's brand new Ace Accessories range.

#

About Sachtler

Sachtler, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader for professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production, its name a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades. With an extensive range of premium camera support systems, Sachtler is the highly qualified partner for broadcast, documentary, film and pro-video applications. Since 2000 Sachtler has been offering the artemis modular camera stabilizer system. With its numerous workshops and training sessions, the Wendelin Sachtler Academy has become a top address worldwide for invaluable know-how and the exchange of information, creating the ideal international platform for creative talents. Along with other leading brands in the broadcast and professional videographer industry, Sachtler is part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company. For more information on Sachtler, visit www.sachtler.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.

