Harmonic Brings Cutting-Edge Ultra HD HEVC Solutions to the 2014 NAB Show

During the Show, Harmonic Will Demonstrate the World's First End-to-End HEVC Solution for Delivering Live 2160p60 10-bit Ultra HD Content

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 3, 2014 -- At booth SU1210 at the 2014 NAB Show, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will demonstrate the world's first end-to-end HEVC solution for delivering live 2160p60 10-bit Ultra HD content. In collaboration with companies including Broadcom Corporation, Sigma Designs, Vigor Systems, and ViXS, the Harmonic broadcast workflow supports the delivery of live, linear playout, and VOD Ultra HD content to consumer-grade TVs and set-top boxes (STBs).

"Harmonic is making Ultra HD a reality by offering the broadcast community an end-to-end solution for UHDTV content preparation and delivery," said Thierry Fautier, vice president, solutions and strategy at Harmonic. "At NAB, Harmonic will demonstrate how broadcasters can use our integrated video compression, storage, and delivery solutions to deliver 2160p60 10-bit content based on current joint EBU/DVB/SMPTE recommendations using consumer-grade technologies for decoding, connectivity, and display on Ultra HD TV sets."

Highlights include:

-The first consumer-grade demonstration showing live streaming of Ultra HD content, based on Harmonic's market-leading HEVC encoding technology and the XCode 6400, a 2160p60 10-bit SoC from ViXS Systems, used to decode and display live content to a UHDTV via HDMI 2.0.

-An end-to-end solution for delivering 2160p60 Ultra HD VOD content over IP networks featuring Harmonic's ProMedia(R) Xpress high-performance transcoder with HEVC support, sent by the WFS(TM) file-based workflow engine to a MediaGrid shared storage system, and streamed using the ProMedia Origin streaming video server to consumer devices in the MPEG-DASH format.

-A 2160p60 Ultra HD linear playout workflow featuring Harmonic's WFS, ProMedia Xpress, and MediaGrid solutions integrated with an Advertio transport stream playout platform from Vigor Systems, to deliver an Ultra HD linear channel.

-An Ultra HD 120-Hz broadcast workflow, powered by Harmonic ProMedia Xpress, frame-rate upconverted on Sigma Designs' high-performance and cost-effective 120-Hz UHDTV platform. Sigma Design's UHDTV platform is comprised an UHDTV SoC that enables HEVC decoding (STV7603), and an innovative motion judder removal and frame-rate conversion SoC (FRC8000) for providing the best picture quality on large screen displays.

-The first standard-compliant, live 4K Ultra HD broadcast workflow, powered by Harmonic ProMedia Xpress transcoding and decoded by Broadcom's BCM7445 Ultra HD video decoder solution.

Over the past year Harmonic has led the industry in public demonstrations of Ultra HD, providing customers with a complete solution for delivering high-quality live, linear playout, and VOD Ultra HD content in the most cost-effective and scalable manner possible. At the heart of the solution are Harmonic's WFS file-based workflow engine, ProMedia Xpress file-based transcoder, ProMedia Origin stream packager and server, and MediaGrid shared storage system. Together, they provide customers with a flexible framework for the encoding and delivery of Ultra HD content across broadcast, unicast, and multicast networks. Harmonic offers the broadest set of HD and Ultra HD solutions to enable the progressive launch of Ultra HD services, depending on the maturity of the technology, as well as the associated business model of operators.

The Ultra HD demonstrations will leverage Harmonic-produced Ultra HD content. Harmonic is making this content available, royalty-free, to other companies for their use in both testing and demonstration, on request. Additional details are available at www.harmonicinc.com/resources/videos/4k-video-clip-center.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

