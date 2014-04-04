Appear TV Introduces Dense Transcoding Module at the 2014 NAB Show.

New Addition to Modular System Offers Greater Channel Density for All Screen Transcodes

Las Vegas, April 7 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation headends for broadcast and IP television, will introduce its High-Channel Density, MultiFormat SD/HD & Multiscreen Universal Transcoder Module for its modular XC Series Platform at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth SU6110).Developed for broadcast and IP networks, it provides users with support for more multi-profile multiformat channels than previously possible in a hardware solution.

“As the demand from viewers for HD content on all their devices increases, broadcasters are looking for solutions that can support the most transcodes possible in a variety of formats and profiles from a single unit,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “With our new High-Channel Density, MultiFormat SD/HD & Multiscreen Universal Transcoder Module, users are able to process even more channels per rackmount space, while still maintaining exceptional video quality.”

Appear TV’s High-Channel Density, MultiFormat SD/HD & Multiscreen Universal Transcoder Module performs “any-to-any” format transcodes, supporting up to 4 full HD, 16 SD or 28 sub-SD profiles per module, as well as associated audio channels. The modular nature of the Appear TV solution allows multiple transcoder modules to be operated from one 4RU XC5000 frame, with the capacity to support 64 HD, or up to 256 SD or 448 sub-SD profiles per frame.

The module is part of Appear TV’s modular concept, which allows users to select from the different Appear TV modules (Demodulators, Decoding, Descramblers, Transcoders, Encoders, Modulators and Multiple I/O interfaces, etc.) covering the various distribution formats and processes to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. Since Appear TV’s headend is modular, it allows users to have multiple distribution format processes originating from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to add and upgrade as new formats and transmission technologies arise. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration with existing headend equipment seamless.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com