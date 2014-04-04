Harmonic Announces Integration of its Multiscreen Services With Adobe Primetime

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 3, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that its multiscreen transcoding and delivery ecosystem now supports workflows compatible with Adobe Primetime's ad insertion capabilities, enabling monetization of multiscreen video delivery with Adobe's state-of-the-art "TV Everywhere" platform. The Harmonic Multiscreen Ad Insertion solution includes Harmonic's ProMedia(R) Live real-time multiscreen transcoder, ProStream(R) with ACE(R) real-time transcoder, ProMedia Origin multiscreen packager and streaming video server, MediaGrid shared storage, as well as the WFS(TM) file-based workflow engine, which manages ProMedia Carbon or ProMedia Xpress file-based transcoders to prepare ad content for delivery. This workflow is compatible with the Adobe Primetime platform, which enables pay-TV service providers and broadcasters to insert advertising as well as manage program substitution and blackouts for any device with access to the web.

"Harmonic is the only vendor with a complete content preparation solution that includes both live and file-based transcoding, packaging, origin server, and storage for multiscreen ad insertion," said Kirssy Valles, senior solutions marketing manager at Harmonic. "Working with Adobe Primetime for client- and cloud-based ad insertion, along with other ecosystem partners, we're changing the landscape of multiscreen video delivery and addressable advertising, enabling operators to monetize these services and enhance the viewing experience for their customers."

The Harmonic Multiscreen Ad Insertion solution with Adobe Primetime ad insertion is ideal for video content and video service providers and content aggregators looking to increase their revenue.

Using the Harmonic Multiscreen Ad Insertion solution with Adobe Primetime ad insertion, operators can also manage blackouts and program substitutions, eliminating program restriction and content rights issues. Configuration, monitoring, and management are provided by Harmonic's NMX(TM) Digital Service Manager video network management solution to enhance scalability and further simplify the deployment and management of multiscreen services.

"The growth of multiscreen video services has opened new opportunities for broadcasters and service providers to monetize their content," said Campbell Foster, director, Product Marketing at Adobe. "Adobe Primetime features ad insertion technology that eliminates the complexity of reaching audiences across devices. We're thrilled to work with Harmonic on this groundbreaking initiative and installation."

Adobe's Primetime supports both client- and cloud-based approaches to ad insertion. The platform tightly integrates Adobe's video publishing, player, DRM, advertising, and analytics solutions to help eliminate the complexity of reaching audiences across devices. For more information, visit adobe.com/primetime.

Harmonic will showcase its complete multiscreen ecosystem at the 2014 NAB Show, April 7-10 in Las Vegas, at booth SU1210. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

