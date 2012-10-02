Sencore Products at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2012:

DTU-236A 1 GHz RF Probe for QAM/8-VSB/ASI

The DTU-236A RF Probe and RFXpert software provide a comprehensive solution for real-time analysis and monitoring of RF signals -- including QAM A/B/C, 8-VSB, and NTSC RF channels up to 1 GHz -- with a small, lightweight, and rugged design that is fully USB-powered. The RFXpert software can be loaded by the end user on a PC or laptop to work in conjunction with the DTU-236A RF Probe. RFXpert provides complete RF analysis and logging including level, MER, BER, constellation, and spectrum, with real-time analysis, recording, and decoding of MPEG2/H.264 transport streams. The software includes easy-to-read spectral displays, both constellation and eye diagram displays, and the ability to disable 8-VSB tap equalization to view the uncorrected signal characteristics.

DSA 1490 CATV/SAT/TV Touch-screen Meter

The DSA 1490 is an all-format TV/RF signal analyzer that offers today's engineer a complete portable tool for resolving digital video broadcast, transport, and reception challenges. The DSA 1490 is an RF signal testing solution for cable QAM channels, DVB-S/S2 satellite signals, 8-VSB broadcast channels, and ASI MPEG streams. A highly capable spectrum analyzer and automated satellite finder, the DSA 1490 provides powerful digital TV/RF analysis including MER, BER, PER, EVM, noise margin, constellation, and spectral analysis tests. A pass or fail quality indication simplifies interpretation. Additionally, the analyzer displays modulation type, FEC value, encryption type, MPEG services, video/audio program IDs, and MPEG format descriptors for advanced RF and MPEG signal analysis. Featuring a large 7-inch touch-screen, the portable and battery-operated DSA 1490 also includes full-screen video and audio decoding for MPEG2/H.264 signals.

TXS Series Transcoding Solutions

Sencore continues to improve and expand its line of best-in-class transcoding solutions for real-time video distribution, multi-screen adaptive bitrate streaming, and file-based transcoding workflows.

With the release of the new 2.0 software/firmware package, the TXS 3600 multi-service broadcast transcoding and transrating platform now supports a rich set of audio transcoding features for all popular audio formats including Dolby(R) Digital and Digital Plus, MPEG-2, HE-AAC, and AAC-LC.

The all-new TXS 8x00 series products include the TXS 8400 file-based transcoder, the TXS 8600 live streaming transcoder, and the TXS 8000 streaming manager system. The TXS 8400 provides high-powered faster-than-real-time encoding and transcoding of file-based assets for VoD, nPVR, and OTT on-demand applications. The TXS 8600 offers high-density real-time multi-profile encoding and transcoding for live adaptive bitrate video delivery to multiple screens. Both products support all popular codecs, containers, and adaptive bitrate protocols such as MS Smooth Streaming, Apple(R) HLS, Adobe(R) HDS, MPEG-2, H.264, and more. The TXS 8000 streaming manager and 8200 stream packager round out the solution set to provide redundancy control, system management, and edge-located chucking and packaging services.

VideoBRIDGE

At Cable-Tec Expo, an extensive selection from Sencore's VideoBRIDGE product line will be on display, including new OTT/adaptive bitrate monitoring enhancements to select VideoBRIDGE probes and software, which help operators ensure desired QoS from the point of origination through the delivery network and on to customer-premise end-viewing devices. The OTT/adaptive bitrate monitoring features in the VideoBRIDGE products are the perfect companion to the new Sencore TXS 8600 transcoder or any other OTT/adaptive bitrate encoding solution on the market.

"With the complexity of today's video delivery chain, tools for effective monitoring and troubleshooting are high on the priority list for MSOs and content providers. At this year's Cable-Tec Expo, we're looking forward to highlighting solutions such as our cost-effective 1 GHz RF Probe, touch-screen all-format TV/RF signal analyzer, and our OTT/adaptive bitrate monitoring system, all designed to help operators isolate and troubleshoot signal problems before they interfere with the viewer experience." Joe Sucharda, vice president of marketing, Sencore

