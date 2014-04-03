NVerzion NCloud Delivers Cloud-Based Automation and Media Asset Management Solution for Broadcasters

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 2, 2014 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced NVerzion NCloud(TM), a new automation and media asset management system that simplifies the playout and control of professional video and audio content. Utilizing the flexible, cloud-based solution, broadcasters can control, store, and monitor high-quality audio and video content anytime and anywhere, lowering their capital and operational expenses. NVerzion will demonstrate NCloud and CloudNine(TM), its proprietary cloud box, for the first time at the 2014 NAB Show, April 7-10, in Las Vegas at booth N2533.

"The CloudNine box, the key component of our NCloud initiative, provides broadcasters with a reliable and affordable solution for producing high-quality audio and video content," said Scott Murphy, president, NVerzion. "As one of the industry's first cloud-based appliances for video playout and control, CloudNine will dramatically change how broadcasters and other media content providers design their operations and deliver content, bringing them increased operational efficiencies and cost savings."

Delivering an integrated cloud automation solution, NCloud provides broadcasters with virtually unlimited storage via the cloud. By eliminating the need for onsite storage systems, it significantly reduces a broadcaster's infrastructure and maintenance costs. With the CloudNine box, broadcasters can simultaneously record and play out audio and video content from a wide range of third-party commercial and program delivery systems, as well as update metadata, speeding up operational efficiencies. An intuitive Web-based interface allows broadcasters to control and monitor recording and playout operations from any location, whether local or remote. The flexible solution supports a wide variety of popular encoding formats (e.g., MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and AVI), video resolutions (e.g., SD and HD), and standards (e.g., NTSC and PAL).

