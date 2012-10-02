NEP Joins With Casablanca Online to Offer Complete OB Production and Transmission Solution in Brazil

NEP today announced that it has forged a partnership with Casablanca Online (CBO), Brazil's leading provider of digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG) vehicles and services, to deliver a complete outside broadcast (OB) production and transmission solution in Brazil. As part of this agreement, NEP is developing a new HD OB truck specifically designed for the Brazilian market and will provide maintenance, engineering training, and account management support. CBO will operate the equipment as part of a complete package of production and uplink services for Brazilian and international broadcast clients covering major live sports and entertainment events in the country.

"With an increasing number of sports and entertainment events coming to Brazil within the next four years, timing is perfect for us to begin offering broader solutions in that dynamic and rapidly growing market," said Kevin Rabbitt, CEO of NEP.

"CBO is the ideal partner to help us execute this first phase in our long-term strategy for Brazil," said Perry Ziff, NEP V.P. of business development and strategy. "NEP brings unmatched depth of experience in outside broadcast facilities and services. CBO, in providing satellite uplink services, reflects many of the same values for which NEP is known -- a top-notch reputation for quality service and expertise, and deep and respected relationships with key broadcast clients."

The new OB vehicle that NEP is developing for the Brazilian market is a 12-meter, single-expansion trailer that includes state-of-the-art production, recording and playback, audio, and routing equipment. The trailer supports up to 12 HD cameras and includes three EVS HD video servers to enable tapeless digital recording workflows. A 48-fader Calrec Artemis Beam 5.1 digital audio console anchors the vehicle's audio capabilities.

"With this partnership, we'll be able to offer both our Brazilian and international clients the premium-level OB services and facilities that NEP is so well-known for in the U.S. and the U.K.," said Alex Pimentel, CEO, Casablanca Online. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to grow our market share by offering a more comprehensive solution to our clients -- combining our first-class reputation among Brazilian broadcasters with the expertise, depth of resources, and reliability that international clients have come to expect from NEP."

