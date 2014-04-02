DVEO Shipping Upgraded Version of Ad and EAS Playout Server -- Ad+EAS Serter™ with Channel in Box Features will be Introduced at NAB 2014

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping the latest version of its ad inserter and EAS emergency alert system for DVB-ASI or IP. DVEO will debut the new Ad+EAS Serter™ at Booth SU2903 at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 7-10, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The Ad+EAS Serter functions as a simple playout server with Ad and EAS capabilities. It inserts emergency alerts -- plus video clips, text, and graphics -- anywhere on video content, live, on a schedule, or via signaling like SCTE 35. It adds messages to one to four targeted cable or on-air channels or sub channels, or to one to four IPTV channels. The high density system is designed for broadcast studios, cable head ends, and IPTV operators who require an easy to use EAS messaging system to communicate with their subscribers.



The cost-effective Windows® based system is compatible with Trilithic™, Sage™, and Monroe™ EAS Alert generators. It works by decoding the transport stream, overlaying the graphics, and transcoding the result. Alerts can be overlaid anywhere on H.264 or MPEG-2 video content. Messages can be quickly revised in real time, to give viewers critical updates -- such as safety precautions, evacuation notices, and locations of assistance centers. EAS audio from EAS systems is spliced into live audio and emergency audio messages are sent to viewers.



"Our newest version of the Ad+EAS Serter supports both splicing and ad overlays. Emergency alerts and messages can be via industry standard methods. It also features a SLATE function that puts up an empty background on which you can type messages," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "This system is currently deployed at a major cable company to originate important messages to the entire subscriber base."



The system ships with a graphics creation application but uses most graphics formats. Graphics can be created in several formats, although bitmaps and ".pngs" are preferred. The position of the graphics, transparency, and fade characteristics can be configured via the management console. Easy drag and drop placement positions logos, text, or graphics on screen.



Graphical elements can be inventoried on the on board hard drive. Large local graphical libraries can be created for quick use under dynamic real world events. For example, the hard drive can store maps showing evacuation routes. The system is also able to mask the entire screen with a static image in case of video input failure or auto bypass via relay. Graphical elements such as fancy boxes, borders, background colors, and identifiers can be used to enhance emergency messages.



The Ad+EAS Serter is also suitable for Public Service Announcement crawls, and as a very flexible video messaging system to a subscriber base. DVEO can also create customized systems to meet customer's needs.





Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Inserts or overlays emergency alerts – text and/or graphics – into video feeds on a schedule or via signaling like SCTE 35 signals from EAS generators

Creates crawling messages and emergency alerts with programmable fonts and background colors, in any language

Compatible with Trilithic™, Sage™, and Monroe™ EAS alert generators

Works with most fonts: Chinese, Arabic, Indian, etc. via Unicode interface

SD – Optional SD plus HD version available

Inserts video clips or graphical overlays, or L wraps for advertising

Supports multiple areas of interest

Proof of play for all ads and emergency messages played

Built in intelligence makes scheduling easy

Supports 1080i, 720p, and 480i, and all standard broadcast resolutions

Selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs

Features daily, weekly, and monthly schedule-based logos, alerts, and text insertion

Arbitrary location for graphics

Choose from static, rotating, or blinking graphics, logos, and text

Select any degree of transparency

Easy drag and drop placement to position logo, text, or graphics on screen

News feeds from RSS in any language, with programmable fonts and background colors

Able to mask entire screen with a static image in case of video input failure or auto bypass via relay

1 RU or 3 RU rack mountable frame

Template based character generator

Works as a playout server

SLATE function puts up an Empty Background on which you can type messages

Customization available

Can also play recorded files from hard drive, in loop mode

ESAM support in development

Stores graphics, clips, and messages in local memory

IP input and output version available

SDI input and output version available





Suggested Retail Prices:

Ad+EAS Serter ASI/ASI 4ch (SD): $9,995 U.S.

Ad+EAS Serter IP/IP 4ch (SD): $8,495 U.S.

Ad+EAS Serter SDI/SDI 4ch (SD): $9,995 U.S









About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815