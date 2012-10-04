Otto Nemenz Supplies Anton/Bauer Batteries to Power Award Winning Films and Popular Television Series

Batteries Used by Cinematographers on Fox’s Bones, HBO’s The Newsroom andNBC's Community

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 4, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is the battery supplier of choice for Otto Nemenz International, Inc., aLos Angeles-based motion picture equipment rental company.For the past four years, the company has employed Anton/Bauer DIONIC® HC batteries and CINE VCLX-CA batteries to power the vast array of cameras it carries, ensuring its clients experience dependable operating times as well as a highly secure camera connection with seamless power.

Otto Nemenz specializes in the customization, rental and support of ultra high-end digital cinema cameras, lenses, data systems and accessories. As the company of choice for cinematographers in film and television for more than 30 years, the company’s list of film and television credits includes: 1000 AE, 5 Year Engagement, In Time, R.I.P.D., Real Steel, Rock of Ages, Bones, In Plain Sight, Community, Parenthood and Californication. Ryan Sheridan, vice president of digital cinema, Otto Nemenz International, has chosen Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC HC and CINE VCLX-CA batteries to power cameras such as the Sony F65, ARRI Alexa Studio, ARRI Alexa, RED EPIC and ARRI film cameras for his clients. “We use Anton/Bauer batteries because they are the industry standard,” he says. “They have the best battery performance for the size of the batteries and the company’s Gold Mount® system is very robust.”

The DIONIC HC series was designed to handle the demands of today’s power-hungry equipment, utilizing advanced lightweight, high-current and high-capacity lithium-ion cells. The HC series utilizes a honeycomb design to protect cells from punctures and minimize damage in the event of a battery being dropped during production. The 91Wh DIONIC HC sustains a 10-amp draw and can operate a 40-watt HD camera for more than two hours. It includes a motion-detection feature that incorporates a “deep sleep” setting, reducing battery self-discharge, which allows for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor. To make available precise run-time data and superior reliability, the DIONIC HC includes an enhanced RealTime® LCD fuel gauge to display up to nine hours of run time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals. Capable of transport as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC is the perfect lightweight battery for shooting on location.*

The CINE VCLX batteries also provide superior run time and service life for the power demands of today’s cinema production and lighting equipment. The safe and high-power-draw performance of the nickel metal hydride (NiMH) cell technology can also power microwaves, recorders and lighting, including HMIs and the Litepanels 1x1 LED panels. The 560Wh CINE VCLX-CA battery can power the cameras Otto Nemenz provides its clients on average for 6.5 hours and offers dual simultaneous outputs via 8p LEMO connectors for the Sony F23/F35 cameras.

Anton/Bauer customer support is also a key factor in Otto Nemenz’s choice of Anton/Bauer batteries. “We never worry about not getting great support from Anton/Bauer,” says Sheridan. “They're always available on the phone and their field reps are always around to make sure we’re getting the most out of our batteries. We almost never have down time or lost revenue. When we do have damaged gear or something fails, repairs are done fast.”

Sheridan says his clients typically take eight DIONIC HC batteries and six CINE VCLX-CA batteries per camera.Otto Nemenz owns more than 350 DIONIC HC and 300 CINE VCLX-CA batteries.

“We have to keep the batteries fully charged all the time so that our clients always get fresh, ready-to-go batteries,” says Sheridan. “Though most of the batteries are always out on rental, the rest need to be plugged in somewhere. While the batteries are plugged in they draw lots of power. However, the Anton/Bauer battery chargers are economically smart chargers. They keep our batteries fully charged and use less power doing that than our previous battery systems. We end up using less power, saving energy and lowering our power bill.”

