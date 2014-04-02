T3Media Adds FORscene to Its Cloud-Based Video Management Services

LONDON -- April 2, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, announced a partnership with T3Media, the leading provider of cloud-based video management, archiving, licensing, and distribution services for enterprise clients worldwide. Following a successful pilot using FORscene for Professional Bull Riders Inc. (PBR) events, T3Media has begun to use FORscene for additional sports editing projects for its clients.

"We saw that many of our sports-oriented clients needed to move online post-production and distribution away from the venue in order to cut down on costs associated with having large teams of editors on site," said Mark Lemmons, T3Media. "After watching Forbidden's work with other major sports brands, we knew FORscene could be the perfect solution. We were sold after launching it with PBR's events. FORscene will provide our clients the ability to edit, publish, and archive from the scene of the action to their audiences faster and at a reduced production cost."

T3Media provided editing, publishing, and archiving services in the PBR pilot. They installed two FORscene servers, one for redundancy, into the outside broadcast (OB) truck and integrated them with EVS IPDirector. The servers took in two live feeds, retaining a copy of the high-resolution feed on the FORscene server and also transcoding it in order to upload proxies into the FORscene cloud. For the editing portion of the job, editors in the PBR office in Colorado pulled content from the cloud to log and cut highlight clips, and then published it along with the edit decision list (EDL) back to the FORscene server. From there FORscene conformed the timeline on the server and published it to the Perceptive Media (formerly Twistage) system for online distribution.

In terms of archiving, the process was the same except that the editors in Colorado cut a 90-minute archive timeline and published the EDL back to the EVS equipment in the OB truck, which then created a playlist in IPDirector. The playlist played out onto a separate drive attached to the EVS kit to create a backup of the archived material, which was sent to T3Media for archiving.

"Using FORscene on projects for PBR gave T3Media a good idea of how valuable it would be for other similar projects," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "Through this partnership, T3Media is well-positioned to offer even more efficient and effective cloud-based services, publishing directly from FORscene to its archive, which will save time and money for its clients."

Forbidden will demonstrate FORscene at the 2014 NAB Show in booth SL5305. More information about FORscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

