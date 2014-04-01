MultiDyne(R) Appoints Industry Veteran Jim Hurwitz to Senior Management Role

MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced that it has appointed Jim Hurwitz as vice president of business development. In his new role, Hurwitz will be responsible for developing and marketing new products for MultiDyne to increase the company's global sales efforts.

"Jim has more than 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry as an end-user, developer, and supplier of cutting-edge technologies, which will be valuable toward driving our product development strategy," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "Based on Jim's expertise in leading product development and growing revenue, we expect that he'll make a major contribution toward our worldwide sales this year."

Prior to joining MultiDyne, Hurwitz most recently served as the director of outside broadcast sales at Belden-owned Miranda Technologies, which acquired the technologies of Telecast Fiber Systems, where he worked for over thirteen years. Throughout his career at Telecast, he managed the development of many of the company's innovative products and oversaw key customer sales efforts. Hurwitz also held senior level management positions at a variety of companies within the broadcast industry, including director of the wireless camera division at Telex Communications. He also has extensive experience working as a network and local newscast producer, field news producer, editor, and videographer. He has won multiple local Emmy(R) awards.

"I have always admired MultiDyne's technical innovation and unparalleled dedication to customer service, and couldn't be more thrilled to join the team," said Hurwitz. "My primary goal for 2014 and beyond is to enhance MultiDyne's growing fiber-optic offering and help drive the development of advanced solutions for the broadcast, sports, and electronic cinema and episodic TV marketplaces."

Hurwitz has been granted three patents for broadcast technologies and currently serves as the chairman of the Emerging Technology Committee of the Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA), the international association of electronic display system and scoreboard operators within the sports, entertainment, and convention industries. He has a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications and English literature from the University of California, Berkeley, and did his graduate work at Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism, where he helped create two award-winning documentaries. Hurwitz currently resides in the San Francisco Bay area and will report directly to Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne.

More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

# # #

About MultiDyne(R) (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne(R) has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.

Follow MultiDyne:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/MultiDyne-Video-Fiber-Optic-Systems/82785749279

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/312721?trk=tyah