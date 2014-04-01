Front Porch Digital to Unveil DISTILL(SM) at 2014 NAB Show

New Solution Eliminates Cost and Confusion of Managing Metadata and Associated Standardization, Making It Easy to Capture, Process, Manage, and Retrieve Critical Metadata

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- April 1, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced the release of DISTILL(SM). This new solution, delivered over four simple steps -- capture, process, manage, and retrieve -- ensures that almost any metadata created at any stage of the content lifecycle can now be easily and effectively managed.

Metadata is a critical part of every media project, but the inflexibility of traditional IT solutions has made it difficult for media companies to leverage this data fully. Industry sources estimate that less than 5 percent of metadata created in production remains available for the full lifecycle of the content, with most being lost as the video asset is moved, transcoded, and monetized repeatedly.

"Every person involved and every tool used in every production now creates metadata, from cameras to slates, lighting, and sound," said Phil Jackson, Front Porch Digital chief operating officer. "We had to find a solution that was integrated and flexible, yet simple. These were exceptionally difficult design goals that required an entirely new approach to the problem in order to be successful. We're immensely proud of the innovation delivered by DISTILL."

DISTILL allows media professionals to work with the tools they prefer while ensuring that users enterprise-wide and beyond (subject to access permissions) can leverage that critical data wherever and whenever they need it. The central storage and accessibility of DISTILL data also reduces the need for data movement or errors in data transposition, as direct access can be provided to the source of critical production notes and commentary along with the media.

The DISTILL system leverages new technology from Stretchr, closely integrated with the Front Porch Digital LYNX(SM) cloud-based CSM service. Within the metadata store, data is intelligently and automatically organized and optimized by Stretchr, thus obviating the need for predefined data structures or ongoing data restructuring as usage changes.

DISTILL leverages the on-demand partial object restore capability of LYNX and DIVArchive, the company's award-winning CSM system, to enable the specific retrieval of the original artifact from any connected Front Porch Digital system. Robust SDKs from Stretchr ease integration of the metadata store with existing applications such as enterprise media asset management systems.

"The idea is to insert DISTILL into digital workflows," said Jackson, "enabling the creative process to continue unabated, but also establishing sound data management practices in parallel, with as much automation as possible. That's where our experience with LYNX and DIVArchive has proved invaluable in developing DISTILL. We can now offer our customers a single integrated video and metadata solution that will require minimal effort to implement but deliver incredible value."

DISTILL is available now as an add-on to the Front Porch Digital LYNX platform and soon will be available as an add-on to the DIVArchive CSM.

More information about Front Porch Digital is available at fpdigital.com.

# # #

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/FrontPorchDigital-DISTILL.jpg

Photo Caption: DISTILL(SM) - Metadata Management Solution