Riedel's Canadian Sales Manager Daniel Huard Takes on Northeast U.S. Sales Management

Riedel Communications, a leading provider of real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that Daniel Huard, who previously served as the company's sales manager for Canada, has taken on a larger role that includes oversight of the Northeast United States. In this new capacity, Huard will work closely with key Riedel clients including broadcast networks in New York, as well as ESPN in Connecticut.

"Since he joined the company in 2013, Daniel has proved to be an excellent fit for our North American sales operations," said Christopher Street, general manager - North and Central America at Riedel Communications. "As we anticipated, he has been able to leverage his experience, knowledge, and connections to strengthen our business in Canada, and we're confident that he will find the same success as he takes on key markets and clients in the Northeast United States."

Prior to joining Riedel, Huard owned and operated DHH, an equipment sales agency for brands including Riedel, Sennheiser, Stagetec, L-Acoustics, Digigram, and Neumann. Under his leadership, DHH provided solutions to broadcasters including CBC, Global TV, CTV, Rogers, and TVA. Huard's company also supplied equipment to Cirque du Soleil, Celine Dion, and various professional equipment rental houses. In his earlier role as vice president of TV production for Montreal-based group Pram, he was responsible for line production of Surprise sur Prise in France and the United States, as well as for management of the company's mobile production units.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-DanielHuard.jpg