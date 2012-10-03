EditShare® Enters the Publishing Waters with a Powerful RedShark

Basingstoke, United Kingdom — October 3, 2012 — EditShare, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, has unveiled its new online industry magazine, RedShark(www.redsharknews.com).

RedShark takes a radical approach to publishing for the moving-image industry, by providing a diverse range of articles covering everything from breaking news to bold analysis. RedShark’s writers will be talking directly to manufacturers and seeking answers to the most evasive of topics and will include opinions, thought-provoking articles, the latest thinking, and the sharpest cutting-edge views.

The free online magazine is edited by David Shapton, a 25-year industry veteran with a resume that includes over 200 published industry articles and white papers, as well as CTO and marketing roles for industry innovators and leaders. “We knew there was a lack of intelligence and information around production, post-production and digital media technology. But we also knew that there was a huge appetite for this knowledge; our existing Lightworks audience of 370,000 together with countless other industry professionals told us so,” says Shapton. “We’ve spent a year planning and recruiting and have put together a team of over 50 writers—industry experts, journalists, and authors — whose sole mission is to provide compelling and newsworthy content, updated on a daily basis.”

RedShark is a nexus for thought-leadership, commentary, in-depth articles, advice, news, tips, and tutorials. Content comes from a wide variety of professionals in the moving-image industry — a list that is constantly growing. Shapton noted, “EditShare’s goal is to make RedShark the one-stop site for editors, producers, directors, animators, content producers, semi-pros, and students (the professionals of tomorrow) for the latest news, views, and insider knowledge. Through RedShark, readers can access a wealth of knowledge not just from industry professionals worldwide, but also with the backing of a company that is at the vanguard of the moving-image industry.”

In addition to Shapton and the worldwide contributors, the RedShark team consists of Sales Manager Matt Gregory, Marketing Manager Sean Sweet, and an outstanding team of developers who have designed RedShark to be a fluid, versatile platform, integrating the latest in Web and app technology for the best possible user experience.

Shapton emphasizes the uniqueness of the site: “Lightworks is different, and so is RedShark. Our content is fresh and original, with independent and stimulating articles.At RedShark, cutting and pasting is not an option.”

For more details on how to advertise in RedShark, please contact Matt Gregory at +44 (0) 20 7183 2255 or email matt.gregory@redsharknews.com.

For editorial enquiries, please contact David Shapton, managing editor, at +44 (0) 20 7183 2255 or email david.shapton@redsharknews.com. Alternatively, visit www.redsharknews.com for more information.

####