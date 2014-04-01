Bannister Lake Utilizes AJA’s Io XT to Power New Portable Score Bug Solution

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, April 1, 2014 – Bannister Lake will demonstrate an out-of-the-box portable score bug solution at the 2014 NAB Show (Las Vegas Convention Center, April 7-10) that accelerates time to air for live sports graphics production. Developed to work with AJA Video Systems’ edit products, the complete solution gives broadcasters and mobile production truck operators an affordable, portable turnkey system to produce visually engaging score bugs as part of a comprehensive sports graphics workflow.

At NAB 2014, Bannister Lake will demonstrate the complete workflow at the AJA booth (SL2505), featuring Bannister Lake’s BL Score Bug Go software and the AJA Io XT, a compact I/O device that accommodates graphics playout from a Thunderbolt™ enabled laptop. The low-cost package offers an equally powerful alternative to traditional, expensive and non-portable score bug systems.

BL Score Bug Go supports HD-SDI output of scoring and game status, interfacing with Whiteway, Daktronics and OES scoreboard controllers to automate game-related data in real time across the graphics workflow. The AJA Io XT brings additional power through its high-speed, high-bandwidth Thunderbolt™ connection, providing output of high-quality graphics and score bugs for live broadcasts and in-venue productions. The ultra-compact form factor of the AJA Io XT enhances overall portability, allowing users to quickly set up and operate the system from any location.

The combination of Bannister Lake’s software and AJA’s hardware also gives customers the freedom to use the internal downstream keyer or an external production switcher based upon workflow preferences. Both linear keying options enhance the visual appeal of score bugs by enabling transparency along edges and other graphic design elements. This gives customers complete control over the on-air look of score bug graphics, along with remarkable ease of use.

“The Bannister Lake and AJA Video Systems solution gives broadcasters and truck operators a no-compromise solution for portable sports graphics,” said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. “As with all our BL Score Bug products, this solution is designed for professional, collegiate and amateur sport leagues but provides the added benefit of an all-in-one package that gives operators the flexibility to achieve lightning-fast, broadcast-quality and data-rich sports graphics on the move.”

