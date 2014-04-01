MochaImport+ for NUKE Bridges Complex VFX Pipelines

New VFX utility provides tight integration between NUKE’s node-based workflow and mocha Pro, connecting high-end 3D and stereo compositing with groundbreaking planar tracking

Guildford, UK – April 1, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winningmocha® Planar Tracking technology, and mamoworld, innovative developer of motion graphics and VFX software, today announced the release of MochaImport+ for NUKE. The newest VFX utility application to come out of the long-standing partnership between Imagineer Systems and mamoworld, MochaImport+ for NUKE bridges data flow between NUKE and mocha Pro, allowing visual effects artists to work seamlessly on complex compositing and tracking projects using their “go to” visual effects applications.

“MochaImport+ for NUKE is a great collaboration tool, making it super easy to have a seamless workflow between mocha and Nuke. Whether you are bringing your planar tracking, stabilized shape data or lens distortion maps into NUKE, adjusting with MochaImport+ for NUKE can be summarized in three words: easy, artist-friendly and pretty rad!” Mariana Acuña, creative specialist, The Foundry. Attendees to the NAB 2014 exhibition can see MochaImport+ for NUKE along with other Imagineer solutions on booth SL3331.

“It’s exciting to watch the eco-system surrounding mocha grow with innovative products from partners like mamoworld. MochaImport+ has proven to be a very useful utility for the After Effects community, and we expect the same satisfaction with regards to NUKE,” comments Ross Shain, chief marketing officer, Imagineer Systems. “NUKE artists build in-depth compositing scripts to solve problems, but integrating an external tool such as mocha can slow the process down, especially for the more novice user. MochaImport+ for NUKE streamlines and simplifies the process to deal with mocha’s roto, 2D and 3D data. The ability to paste mocha’s planar-tracked data directly into a choice of NUKE nodes (including MeshWarp or stabilized pre-comp) will really come in handy for digital beauty and paint work or simply dealing with problematic composites.”

Watch the MochaImport+ for NUKE teaser video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kIOqceZ0Co.

In addition to the popular stabilized precomp features found in the popular MochaImport+ for After Effects, MochaImport+ for NUKE lets users easily target and import mocha Pro tracking data into NUKE node categories: Tracker, Roto, RotoPaint, GridWarp and Transform. Detailed data such as position/scale/rotation as well as shear and perspective are seamlessly shared across applications.MochaImport+ for NUKE also provides a one-click solution for mocha Pro’s camera solver FBX data as well as a NUKE script for mocha-solved lens distortion data in the new CornerPin node.

To qualify the utility, mamoworld ran an extensive beta program, putting the application through its paces in real-world situations. Nicklas Larsson, a VFX artist from SVT in Sweden was one of the first to test-drive the utility. “mocha Pro and NUKE have long been friends. But with MochaImport + for NUKE, the programs have been welded even tighter.” Longtime mocha Pro and NUKE artist Andy Needham also participated in the program and commented on the value of the new offering, “We’re always looking to improve our workflow. MochaImport+ for NUKE will save you time.”

To learn more about MochaImport+ for NUKE, please visit:http://www.imagineersystems.com/products/mochaImport.

See it in Action at NAB 2014

Mathias Möhl of mamoworld will be joining Imagineer Systems at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 7th through April 10th. Visit booth SL3331 to see MochaImport+ for NUKE in action or to meet with the developers. To schedule a private press briefing with the Imagineer Systems team, members of the media can email Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

mocha User Group Meetup - Tuesday, April 8th

During NAB 2014, Imagineer Systems will be hosting a mocha user group meet-up and mixer event at its booth on Tuesday, April 8th at 5pm.

MochaImport+ for NUKE Pricing and Availability

MochaImport+ for NUKE is available for purchase through Imagineer Systems or aescripts + aeplugins for 123.00 USD. For the week of NAB 2014 only (April 7 – 10), MochaImport+ for NUKEwill be available for a special price of 98.40 USD.

About Imagineer Development Partners

Imagineer has recently joined with industry-leading post-production technology developers who have recognized the value of Imagineer’s Planar Tracking and software developer’s kit (Planar Tracking SDK). This growing list of strategic partnerships and licensing agreements includes companies such as Adobe Systems, CoreMelt, SilhouetteFX, Quantel and FXhome. For licensing questions or more information on becoming a development partner, please contact Ross Shain at mocha@imagineersystems.com.

About mamoworld

The team at mamoworld develops software for VFX and motion graphics, with a focus on workflow tools that let you do your job faster and easier. mamoworld is known for its After Effects tools, such as MochaImport+, Auto Lip-Sync, Beat Assistant and iExpressions. With MochaImport+ for NUKE, mamoworld expands its reach, taking the first step towards making its product line accessible to more users of other compositing software. To learn more about mamoworld, please visit: http://mamoworld.com/

About mocha: Academy Award-Winning Technology

In February 2013, Imagineer Systems was honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences with a Scientific and Technical Award for mocha and its Planar Tracking technology. Imagineer Systems’ Philip McLauchlan, Allan Jaenicke, John-Paul Smith and Ross Shain were selected as a winner for mocha and its underlying Planar Tracking technology. The company was recognized for its proven record of contributing significant value to the post-production process of making motion pictures.

Over the years, Imagineer’s mocha software has gained acclaimed notoriety within Hollywood’s visual effects community for its ability to “motion track” problematic footage such as out of focus and marker-less areas helping enable a technique called “digital makeup” or “seamless effects.” Visual effects artists use planar tracking to magically transform actors and locations without requiring timely makeup sessions and expensive sets, allowing directors to make important creative decisions long after the performance has been captured. Capturing accurate movement is essential andmocha has been involved in some famous digital makeup examples such as the snake-like noseless Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, replacing Mystique’s eyes in X-Men and helping Natalie Portman undergo an amazing transformation in Black Swan.

About Imagineer Systems

Imagineer Systems Ltd is the Academy Award-winning developer of visual effects solutions for film, video and broadcast post-production markets. Imagineer Systems has made its mark on such marquee Hollywood blockbuster productions as The Hobbit, Black Swan, The Amazing Spiderman, Invictus and the Harry Potter series. Imagineer’s desktop product line consists of mocha Pro™ - roto, planar tracking, compositing and removal utility; mocha AE™ - a planar tracking and roto utility designed for After Effects and Final Cut Pro users. Imagineer Systems was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in Guildford, United Kingdom.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(Skype) lauren.zazil

####