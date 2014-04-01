TMD MAM Integration with Broadview Software's OnDemand Toolset for NAB 2014

NAB 2014, Booth N3425, April 1, 2014 - BroadView Software's newly-enhanced OnDemand module is headlining the news for NAB 2014 alongside an exciting new client announcement.

The OnDemand module helps broadcasters repurpose and monetize their programming content for multiplatform delivery. With it, they satisfy audience preference for content whenever, wherever and however across multiple platforms including Cable VOD, Mobile, TV Everywhere and Download to Own. BroadView eliminates manual intervention required by traditional Excel tools often used when entering the OnDemand marketplace. BroadView’s APIs and customizability create workflow efficiency and new streams of revenue for large, complex broadcasters who are adding OnDemand functionality to their existing offerings.

"We've painstakingly developed this toolset by working with clients to solve real- world problems," said Michael Atkin, BroadView Founding Partner and President. "It takes non-linear from experiment to a working business model able to fill the public's growing appetite for flexible content."

With BroadView OnDemand, media companies can add true non-linear capabilities that are practical, scalable and profitable. It can be operated as a fully-integrated element with BroadView Software's traffic, billing and scheduling or can be integrated with other popular systems.

BroadView NAB 2014 highlights include:

• New Integrations – BroadView continues to expand its integrations with industry vendors, bringing on-board partnerships with MAM, media workflow and ratings systems. Highlight for NAB 2014: integration with TMD's MediaFlex suite for OnDemand content preparation, workflow automation, publishing and media asset management.

• Programming – BroadView’s enhanced ability to manage program scheduling for large enterprise clients wanting best-of-breed solutions. Integrates with industry traffic and sales systems. New for 2014: Ratings imports and analysis tools that allow schedulers to leverage viewership information.

• High Availability – BroadView’s new, extra-robust technology options for clients who want enhanced security and redundancy from their IT infrastructure.