Paulo Andres Martinez-Cleves Joins Transmedia Dynamics as Project Manager for the Americas

NAB 2014, Booth N3425, April 1, 2014 -- TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) the leading digital asset management company announced today that it has appointed Paulo Andrés Martínez-Cleves as Project Manager to their growing US team. Paulo is a highly respected and accomplished industry veteran with solid ties to Latin America’s broadcast community.

In his new position, Paulo will work closely with TMD’s existing distribution network to support the Company’s growing position as a leading provider of digital asset management solutions in the Americas. Paulo will continue to serve TMD’s existing customers, as well as increase TMD’s client base across the territory.

The announcement was made today by TMD’s CEO, Tony Taylor. “We are pleased to welcome Paulo, a professional of outstanding skill and talent, to the TMD team. As 2014 will be a year of unprecedented international expansion for us, we are confident that Paulo’s contributions will help us reach our goals.” said Taylor.

Prior to joining TMD Paulo served in high-level sales and engineering positions for Odetics Broadcast, Encoda-Harris, Sundance Digital, Avid Technology and MC Consulting Latin America, where he was responsible for identifying workflow solutions, designing complex automation systems and providing technical assistance. He received international industry recognition as technical director of TELEPACIFICO where he spearheaded a multi-million dollar renovation, upgrade and expansion of the network’s production and transmission areas. In addition, he served as first assistant engineer of QAP Noticias in Bogota, Colombia, a news program that revolutionized Colombian television in the early 90s.

“Paulo’s hands-on experience driving major television engineering projects in his native Colombia and during his tenures at Odetics, Sundance and Avid makes him the ideal candidate to grow TMD’s presence in Latin America,” added Justin Elkerton, COO.

“I am delighted to join TMD, a company that places customer satisfaction and product quality as its highest priorities,” stated Martínez-Cleves. “I am eager to use my project management, sales, marketing and technical knowledge and wide-ranging ties to the broadcast industry professionals to strengthen TMD’s position in this growing market.”

Paulo holds a B.S degree in Electronics Engineering from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia. He resides in Orange County, California and can be reached at paulo.martinez@tmd.tv