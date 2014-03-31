Volicon Debuts Review, Comply, and Monitor Applications for Observer Media Intelligence Platform at the 2014 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 31, 2014 -- During the 2014 NAB Show, Volicon will feature the new Review, Comply, and Monitor applications within the company's Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM). While the platform itself records a station's media from ingest to playout, as well as multiple on-air broadcasts, these three applications provide powerful tools for evaluating and validating the content of advertising, promos, and programming; assuring the adherence of audio, video, and required metadata to applicable standards and regulations; and monitoring and maintaining the integrity of content and service delivery.

"The Review, Comply, and Monitor applications within the Observer Media Intelligence Platform capitalize on proven Volicon technology to address critical concerns within the broadcast enterprise," said Russell Wise, vice president global sales at Volicon. "While the Review application provides convenient tools for assessing and improving the quality, substance, and timing of aired content, the Comply application supplies the combination of recorded content and metadata that is essential for effective demonstration of regulatory compliance. The Monitor application provides the robust toolset that has made our Observer systems the top choice of engineers at media facilities worldwide."

Volicon's Media Intelligence Platform boasts unique content-recording capabilities and an intuitive user interface that enables multiple users to stream, analyze, and review content from anywhere at any time. When equipped with the Volicon Review application, the platform gives broadcasters, networks, and playout service providers a fast and intuitive solution for reviewing on-air content, validating ad placement, and performing competitive analysis.

The Review application makes high-resolution live and historical broadcast content available locally and lower-resolution proxy versions available on any device. With immediate access to broadcast content, users working centrally and across geographically distributed sites can keep an eye on their own broadcasts, as well as those of their competitors, and the associated ratings data within a single GUI. Because the application interfaces with the playout automation system to provide as-run log data for comparison with the frame-accurate recording of the broadcast output, users can easily show advertisers what they're getting for their money.

Volicon's Comply application enables users to record, clip, and export their broadcasts to meet regulatory and licensing requirements. Addressing a complete array of regulations, ranging from decency to closed captioning to loudness, this scalable and highly reliable product allows users to respond quickly and unambiguously to compliance requests. Leveraging Volicon's proven compliance monitoring technology, the Comply application lays critical A/V metadata over frame-accurate video to create a clear visual affidavit of compliance.

Built on Volicon's acclaimed digital video monitoring technology, the new Monitor application allows users to monitor video quality, respond to fault reports, and use a full recording of the on-air broadcast for instant review of errors and their impact. While continuously analyzing logged content for a variety of faults such as black or static screen, loss of video or closed captions, and incorrect audio levels, this application provides flexible, individually configurable alert thresholds, with notifications delivered via email or SNMP traps.

Quality measurement thresholds may be configured per channel to optimize performance and error reporting. To further simplify network monitoring and troubleshooting, the Monitor application provides an integrated multiviewer feature that enables Media Intelligence Platform users to use their standard displays as multiviewers or record the output of a traditional multiviewer. With multiple streams presented on a network wall, users can respond immediately to any issues, instantly grabbing the suspect stream via their desktop interfaces to begin resolving the problem.

