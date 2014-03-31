Unas Media Productions Expands Live Multiscreen Streaming Operations with Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 4000EX Encoders

* Austria-based Unas Media Productions has expanded their streaming operations with the purchase of eight dual-channel StreamZ Live 4000EX multiscreen encoders

* The encoders transform premium content including high-profile, live sporting events into multiple output formats for global distribution on a variety of online and mobile platforms

* The new StreamZ Live 4000EX builds on Digital Rapids' proven flexibility, quality and reliability with enhanced performance, fault tolerance and control capabilities



March 31, 2014 -- Passfield, UK: Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that Unas Media Productions, the Austria-based video production company within Sportsman Media Holding, has expanded their streaming operations with the purchase of eight dual-channel StreamZ Live 4000EX multiscreen encoders.



The new encoders extend Unas Media Productions' existing deployment of over 30 encoding channels powered by Digital Rapids systems. The encoders are used to transform source video and audio of premium content including high-profile, live sporting events into multiple output formats for distribution to a global audience on a variety of online and mobile platforms.



"We have had tremendous success with Digital Rapids' encoding systems and have been very pleased with their performance, from their ability to efficiently create many profiles and formats from each input to their outstanding output quality," said David Schartner, CTO at Unas Media Productions. "The new StreamZ Live 4000EX models build even further on these strengths with enhanced stream management control and an intuitive new user interface, making them an ideal choice as we continue to grow our business and expand our operations."



"We're delighted that Unas Media Productions has selected StreamZ Live 4000EX encoders for the expansion of their live streaming operations," said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "Unas has been at the forefront in generating new revenue opportunities and business growth through online and mobile video, and we're proud that the benefits of our solutions have helped enable their success."



The StreamZ Live 4000EX is the ideal encoding platform for capitalizing on today's lucrative live multiscreen distribution opportunities, enabling content owners and service providers to efficiently reach viewers on devices from tablets and mobile phones to game consoles, PCs and 'smart' TVs. Powering multiscreen applications from linear over-the-top (OTT) channels to high-profile live event streaming, the StreamZ Live 4000EX builds on the proven multi-format flexibility, superior quality and robust reliability of the StreamZ Live family with increased performance, fault-tolerant redundancy and expanded control capabilities. The 4000EX features rich adaptive streaming format support for reaching viewers with high-quality experiences on the broadest range of devices, while its underlying Kayak technology platform enables easy upgradability to support new features and formats.



About Unas Media Productions -- Unas Media Productions is a video production company and offers personalized media solutions for customers in mobile, Internet and broadcasting. A mixture of top of the range newsroom facilities, production software and hardware including digital audio and video editing equipment, portable ENG television equipment for field reports, downlink facilities and years of experience in video production ensure that we can offer the highest quality and the most creative solutions to any challenges.



About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.

