HRS Control Launches New Products at NAB 2014

HRS Control invites NAB 2014 attendees to drop by Booth SL 4707 in the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Lower Hall where they can explore a number of new products and product upgrades designed to meet the needs of customers in all market segments from rental and staging to broadcast, corporate and houses of worship.

The HRS Control booth will include:

*New Recording Scheduler for UDC software

*New eTouch wall-mounted touch screens for the Embedded Control Server product line

*New bridge products for Embedded Control Server products

The record scheduler feature for UDC (Universal Device Control) Software is tailored to broadcast studios or production facilities using multi-channel video recorders. "It was a specific request from AJA Ki Pro users," says Drew Taylor, director of sales and applications for HRS Control, "and will have its first formal showing at NAB 2014."

UDC Recording Scheduler enables users to schedule recordings on each deck or record channel and see when records are blocked out. Users can assign names to each segment and take advantage of other UDC features, such as the ability to execute macros to other equipment at the start or end of a record.

The Recording Scheduler works with the AJA Ki Pro family as well as any other recording device supported in the UDC Software such as the PIX 260i from Sound Devices.

UDC Recording Scheduler is available for purchase now by contacting HRS Control. "The new feature is already being used by a major network affiliate's studio as well as a house of worship," Taylor reports.

Also making its NAB debut is the new eTouch series, a wall-mounted touch screen controller that works in conjunction with HRS Control's Embedded Control Server series of products, including the Raptor for permanent AV installs.

"We've been moving more and more into commercial integration, and as we work with clients on projects in commercial spaces a common request has been for in-wall mount touch screens," says Taylor. "Even though Raptor supports the HRS Control Pro iPad and Windows RT apps, people have been asking for a dedicated device performing this sole function. So we're excited to introduce 4- and 7-inch eTouch controllers with wall mount and desktop options."

The wall mount kit is available now with a desk mount kit to be announced soon.

Joining eTouch in the Embedded Control Server product line are three new bridge products - Lighting Bridge, Studio Bridge and Time Code Bridge - designed to work stand-alone or as part of a larger system with the Raptor.

"Customers using the protocol translation features of UDC Pro Plus and the custom GUI features of Raptor now have dedicated boxes to perform separate the functions," Taylor explains. "It's more cost effective since they're not buying a full software package they may not need, and it allows them to allocate resources in other systems to specific functions for greater reliability and easier maintenance."

When the Raptor provides the GUI, the bridges act as back-end workhorses linking external equipment for smooth communications.

The Lighting Bridge permits Art-Net connections with non-Art-Net-speaking devices, such as video switchers. The Studio Bridge translates PBUS, VDCP and Sony 9-pin protocol in broadcast environments enabling switchers to talk to equipment such as Vista Systems' Spyder, AJA Ki Pro recorder and any other video wall processors, players, recorders and more. The Time Code Bridge listens to external time code so macros can be executed to control equipment via Time Code Triggers at user specified points in the Time Code.

Each of the bridges is one-half rack wide and a single rack high. Sharing its form factor with the Raptor, a bridge can sit side-by-side with the Raptor and occupy just a single rack height. The bridges are available to order now.

Visitors to the HRS Control booth at NAB will have a chance to see all of these new products in working demos by HRS Control staff, who will supply additional details and delivery information.

