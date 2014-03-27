DK-Technologies Appoints A New 'Budee' In China

Audio and video metering specialist DK-Technologies has expanded its sales potential in China by appointing Beijing-based Budee Technology Development Company as its new distribution partner. Founded by Mao Yanjun in 2002, Budee is now one of the country's fastest-growing professional audio companies with over 100 employees and two branch offices and five provincial offices in mainland China. Mr. Cheng Zhongjun, vice president and head of Budee's Technical Division, says Budee's new cooperation with DK-Technologies will allow the company to offer customers technology-driven metering products that deliver the right solutions for the broadcast and pro audio industries. "We are very impressed by the reliaility of DK-Tecnologies' products and their long standing reputation within the broadcast and pro audio industries," Mr Zhongjun says. "DK-Technologies' products cover numerous applications, from video to audio, and from radio to TV and post production. Budee's business also covers a wide range of installations and we are very interested in expanding into new markets. Our cooperation with DK-Technologies gives us our first core brand in the broadast industry, and it certainly won't be the only one. Working with an advanced and well respected brand like DK will allow Budee to build its own reputation in the broadcast field." Mr. Zhongjun adds that DK-Technologies and Budee both share the same core values of respect for customers and professionalism. "We believe in always putting customers first and only recommending products and systems that are best suited to their needs," he says. "Trust and friendship are very important and are central to the way both Budee and DK-Technologies do business. We also believe in long term brand management and we look forward to developing a firm friendship and long relationship with DK-Technologies." Uffe Kjems Hansen, of Product Marketing Director at DK-Technologies, says: "Budee is already well established in the pro audio and post production markets and is now expanding its remit into the broadcast sector. This perfectly suits our product line, which includes high end audio and video monitoring and metering products that are renowned for their extreme accuracy and quality. We see China as a major new market for DK, particularly for our Award-winning portable and affordable Loudness metering solutions, and we are very excited to be working with a distribution partner that is so obviously technology-oriented." -ends- About DK-Technologies DK-Technologies develop and produce audio meters, video sync, test signal generators and video waveform monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com