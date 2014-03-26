Vitec Videocom boosts Camera Corps offering with innovative speciality cameras

Bury St Edmunds, UK: March 26, 2014 -Vitec Videocom, a division of The Vitec Group plc, expands its Camera Corps business with the incorporation of assets from SIS Live Special Cameras (formerly BBC Special Cameras). The offering will bring customers a range of specialist cameras that take the viewer straight into the heart of the action - from live sporting and high profile events, through to Royal occasions and Red Arrow aerial displays.

SIS Live Special Cameras' formidable inventory and specially designed gear are the perfect additions to Vitec Videocom's global services, expanding its worldwide presence, and trading will take place under the Camera Corps brand. The move will also complement Vitec Videocom's other services groups - The Camera Store in the UK, and Bexel in the USA - reinforcing the delivery of the world's most aspirational broadcast capture requirements.

"There is great synergy with Camera Corps, who most recently supplied its cameras to the Winter Games. This is a fantastic opportunity to deliver innovative and unique solutions to our customers that give audiences views they've never seen, or even dreamt of, before," says Matt Danilowicz, Vitec Videocom CEO. "We can now capture amazing images anywhere - from the mast of a yacht, to the underside of a bobsled, to the stump of a cricket match."

Well known within the Special Cameras portfolio are the Stump Cam used on cricket pitches all over the world, and on-board cameras in high profile events such as the America's Cup yachting and Isle of Mann TT racing. Also in the portfolio are the Plunge Cam, which adds a new dimension to diving as it follows high board divers into the pool and underwater, and the Halibut Underwater HD tracking camera.

The assets include the exclusive camera mounting systems used for state events inside listed buildings, such as St Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, Kings College London, and St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

"We are pleased to welcome key staff from SIS Live Special Cameras into The Camera Corps family, including Special Projects Manager Paul McNeil and Commercial Bid Manager Barry Parker who will join the UK Camera Corps team in Byfleet.

"Benefits will be enjoyed all round. Our existing customers will have an exciting new range to choose from. SIS Live customers will experience the same excellent service and support, while being assured that the portfolio will grow and prosper within Camera Corps," Matt concludes.

