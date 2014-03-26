Front Porch Digital and Telestream Unveil Transcoding as a Service

NEVADA CITY, Calif., and LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- March 26, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, and Telestream(R), the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced that the companies are collaborating to provide Transcode as a Service (TaaS). Telestream's Vantage(R) transcode platform and Front Porch Digital's LYNX(SM) cloud-based CSM platform are now combined to offer a new TaaS solution in a private cloud platform that includes pay-as-you-go transcoding services designed specifically for media operations.

"Customers who store their valuable assets in the LYNX private cloud have traditionally had to send those assets over IP to a public transcoding farm in order to complete that step, which not only opens them up to security breaches, but likely doesn't meet their needs. We're extending our long-standing partnership with Telestream to solve this real-world media challenge for our customers," said Andy Hurt, VP of product management and marketing at Front Porch Digital. "Now, instead of having to rely on public resources, LYNX users can take advantage of secure, purpose-built, usage-based transcoding within the private LYNX cloud."

The integrated solution gives both LYNX and Vantage customers secure elasticity in their transcoding capabilities.

"We are pleased to be extending our long-standing strategic relationship with Front Porch Digital, a leading archive management company that shares a common deep understanding of complex digital media environments," said Paul Turner, VP of enterprise product management at Telestream. "This collaboration will give the most demanding media companies the perfect core technology for TaaS."

The Front Porch Digital TaaS solution with Telestream Vantage transcoding will be available later this year.

About Telestream

Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world's most demanding media and entertainment companies, as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences, and generate more revenue from their media. Telestream products span the entire digital media lifecycle, including video capture and ingest; live and on-demand encoding and transcoding; captioning; playout, delivery, and live streaming; as well as automation and orchestration of the entire workflow. Telestream's corporate headquarters are located in Nevada City, California. The company is privately held. For more information, visit www.telestream.net.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

