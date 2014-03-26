Monroe Electronics Helps Canadians Access Emergency Alerts

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y., and PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- March 26, 2014 -- Monroe Electronics and Capella Telecommunications Inc., a leading Canadian distributor of voice, video, and data systems, announced today that Rogers Communications Inc., one of Canada's largest providers of cable television, high-speed Internet, and telecommunications, has chosen the Monroe Electronics messaging platform to provide emergency public alerts in select markets across Canada.

Monroe Electronics' One-Net(TM) SE EAS/CAP encoder/decoder filters and forwards targeted alerts from Canadian authorities, enabling customers in affected regions to receive emergency alerts and instructions in visual and audio formats, and in multiple languages. Capella Telecommunications is the exclusive distributor for Monroe Electronics emergency messaging platforms in Canada for cable TV, broadcast TV, and radio operations.

One-Net provides customers with access to emergency alerts and information from Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination (NAAD) System with full support for Canada's unique Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) messaging profile, CAP-CP.

"This is an important step in the process of providing emergency public alerts for our customers. We believe it's vital that all carriers put the necessary infrastructure in place to deliver targeted alerts from Canadian authorities," said Eric Bruno, vice president of video product management at Rogers Communications.

"In keeping with Capella's strategy of introducing leading-edge products into the Canadian market, we are pleased that Rogers has selected Monroe Electronics for its public alerting platform," said Norm Slater, president of Capella Telecommunications. "Monroe is a leader in alerting technology, and its One-Net offering is a key part of its product portfolio. Monroe's emergency alert solutions fully support the Canadian Common Alerting Protocol format and are compliant with the recommended Canadian Common Look and Feel operating parameters for emergency alerts."

"Monroe is pleased to be able to provide our advanced One-Net SE emergency messaging platform to help Rogers achieve its public alerting objectives, which will ultimately help enhance the safety of the Canadian communities that Rogers serves," said Ed Czarnecki, senior director of strategy and development at Monroe Electronics. "Monroe maintains a strong commitment to fielding the most advanced and powerful alerting solutions for cable, TV, and radio operations, and to supporting these initiatives across Canada."

Further information about Monroe's One-Net EAS/CAP system is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Monroe/Monroe-OneNetSER189SE.jpg

About Capella Telecommunications

Capella is a value-added reseller providing the Canadian telecommunications industry and utilities with support services and products from world-leading manufacturers since 1993. Its focus on customer service and tailoring products to meet customers' specific needs has made Capella a leader in the communications industry. Capella stocks a full line of leading-edge equipment for fully integrated video, voice, and data solutions. Visit Capella's website at www.capella.ca.

About Monroe Electronics

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, N.Y. the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

More information is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

