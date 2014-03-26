Technology Day for Control Rooms and Collaboration Systems Announced for April 16th at Electrosonic’s Burbank Headquarters

Electrosonic has announced its Technology Day for Control Rooms and Collaboration Systems & Tools, a free event scheduled for April 16, from 11am to 5pm, at its Burbank, California, headquarters. Electrosonic, a leading AV design and systems integration company, has successfully hosted Technology Days for several years.

Electrosonic's Technology Day will feature live technology demonstrations and informational sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the latest collaboration tools designed to improve productivity and save costs by enhancing remote/field access and communication. They will also learn about the latest control room technologies and discuss custom solutions with system designers and engineers.

Additional information can be found on the event page: www.electrosonic.com/tech-day-burbank.

"Our upcoming Technology Day gives attendees in the utilities, oil & gas and emergency services markets a chance to see the latest equipment, expand their knowledge and network with other professionals," says Electrosonic's Todd Miller, VP of Control Rooms. "It's a real opportunity for close up, hands-on demos and one-on-one information sharing - the kind of experience that's hard to find elsewhere."

Technology Day attendees will see the newest visual collaboration and sharing tools, control room display technology and real-time network video streaming. Exhibitors at the event include: Cyviz, Jupiter Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, Extron, Barco, Russ Bassett Corporation and Telamon Corporation.

Informational sessions are also scheduled. Randy Pagnan of RP Visual Solutions will address "Visualization - Focus on Control Rooms and Immersive Applications," and discuss current trends in control/command centers and control room display technology. Telamon Corporation's Suzanne Beck will present "Value Added Partnerships," a how-to guide to making and keeping partners that complement your business model with the goal of providing additional products and services to the end client.

Electrosonic VP of Control Rooms, Todd Miller, will also be on hand to lead a tour of the Electrosonic facility where the event is staged, including a visit to the new Network Operations Center (NOC) to view the company's remote management capabilities. Miller will also give a presentation focusing on Electrosonic's custom end-to-end solutions from system design through commissioning, maintenance and service.

Technology Day will feature hors d'oeuvres and raffle giveaways. Attendees may RSVP by visiting the event page at www.electrosonic.com/tech-day-burbank.

Electrosonic, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, control rooms, and corporate meeting rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.

