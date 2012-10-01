Thomson Video Networks Products at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2012

At Cable-Tec Expo, Thomson Video Networks is highlighting an advanced MPEG-2/H.264 video headend enabled by the ViBE(TM) EM series of powerful multi-channel HD/SD encoders, the ViBE VS7000 platform for OTT and convergent TV services, and the Sapphire MPEG video server.

ViBE(TM) EM Series Multi-Channel HD/SD Encoders

The ViBE(TM) EM Series of MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC encoders represents the benchmark for HD or SD encoding, ideal for satellite and terrestrial broadcast applications, high-end IPTV operations, and other types of content aggregation.

The EM4000 HD encoder leverages Thomson Video Networks' Mustang compression technology to deliver efficiency improvements of 15 percent or more when encoding in MPEG-4 AVC, freeing up bandwidth that can be used to broadcast an extra channel per multiplex or transponder. The ViBE EM4000 builds on those capabilities to offer a significant increase in compression efficiency through improved motion estimation and enriched encoding logic. It also supports future formats including 1080p and 3D.

For SD encoding, the ViBE EM1000 and EM2000 encoders combine compression efficiency features and the latest preprocessing techniques to deliver clearer pictures with increased depth and clarity, giving customers a premium viewing experience. The EM1000 and EM2000 can be configured as single-channel or multi-channel units. Each channel can be independently configured for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 encoding, extending the possibilities for hybrid applications. Both encoders tap the Dolby(R) Digital and AAC audio compression formats and support up to eight stereo pairs of audio.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ViBEEM4000HD.zip

ViBE(TM) VS7000 Video System for OTT and Convergent TV

The ViBE(TM) VS7000 video system is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform for Web TV, over-the-top (OTT) services, IPTV, and cable delivery. The ViBE VS7000 video system combines Thomson's renowned next-generation compression platform for outstanding picture quality in an all-IP environment with live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding. The system supports all major formats, including the latest MPEG-DASH file standard as well as major codecs such as MPEG transport streams, Adobe(R) Flash(R), Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming, and Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming. That flexibility, along with video resolution up to 1920x1080 in progressive and interlaced modes, makes the VS7000 scalable for input channels and output profiles, with support for multiple output formats per channel.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ViBEVS7000.zip

Sapphire MPEG Broadcast Server

A unique "channel-in-a-box" solution with advanced capture, playout, and regionalization capabilities, and operating frame-accurately with MPEG-2 and H.264 compressed content, Sapphire provides all the functions needed to ingest, process, brand, and generate TV channels ready for air. New features include frame-accurate clip-editing enhancements, advanced logo-insertion features (support for H.264, new scheduling capabilities), and BXF support. This last feature allows frame-accurate control of the Sapphire by any external automation or traffic system.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/SapphireVideoClient.zip

Company Overview

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior-quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks. For information about products from Thomson Video Networks, please visit www.thomson-networks.com.