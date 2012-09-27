Wowza Vice President Chris Knowlton to Moderate Session at CDN World Summit

Expert Panel to Discuss Any-Screen Video Delivery Workflows for Content Delivery Ecosystems

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- Sept. 27, 2012 -- Wowza Media Systems LLC, the "Any Screen Done Right(R)" media server software company, today announced that Wowza(R) Vice President of Product Management Chris Knowlton will moderate a panel discussion titled "Building a Cost-Effective, Future-Proof Video Streaming Workflow Including DRM, Servers and Player Technologies" at CDN World Summit 2012. The session, sponsored by Wowza, will take place on Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Thistle Marble Arch Hotel in London.

Within the context of Cloud, Mobile and CDNs Special Focus Day, the panel will discuss how to build any-screen video workflows for content delivery ecosystems. Topics will include choosing appropriate DRM solutions, selecting media servers, and discussing the future of today's multiple player technologies. Knowlton will moderate the panel, which will include Ivan Marin Santamaria, business development director, Telefónica; Tom Munro, CEO, Verimatrix Inc.; and Stef van der Ziel, CEO, Jet-Stream. The panel will share its expertise via practical case studies.

"There are many new challenges to consider when implementing any-screen delivery workflows in today's complex player technology and client ecosystem," said Knowlton. "We are anticipating an informative discussion on how to address both the technical and economic concerns for content delivery providers and their customers."

Additional information is available at http://cdnworldsummit.com/cloud-mobile-cdns and www.wowza.com.

