TSL Products Launches New AXIUS Range of Managed Ethernet Switches for Broadcasters Entering Audio-over-IP Signal Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 25, 2014 – TSL Products, manufacturer of audio monitoring solutions, surround sound microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, is launching its new AXIUS range of Managed Ethernet Switches for Audio/Video-over-IP workflows at NAB 2014 (Booth N1123). AXIUS represents TSL Products’ commitment to producing industry-leading solutions for the broadcast industry’s impending migration to Audio/Video-over-IP facility infrastructure and remote broadcast operations.

“What is special about the new switch is that it has been developed from the ground up around accurate timing and synchronization through a very tight implementation of Precision Time Protocol (PTP), also known as IEEE 1588, which is used in the majority of high-end Audio/Video-over-IP supported equipment,” says Pieter Schillebeeckx, Product Manager for TSL Products. “The big challenge with getting professional Audio/Video-over-IP is latency and synchronization. AXIUS uses the latest and most accurate synchronization technology and can handle virtually all Audio-over-IP protocols, including the emerging AVB open standard in an efficient, reliable and secure manner.”

The AXIUS range of IP switches is ideally suited for use in Professional Audio/Video-over-IP applications, such as AVB, AES67, Ravenna, Stagebox and SMPTE 2022-based systems. The switches feature fast secure connectivity for critical applications that require PTP IEEE 1588 timing accuracies to synchronize Network Audio/Video timing.

Audio/Video-over-IP networks are typically run on one of two types of protocols — either Layer-2 or Layer-3. A protocol such as AVB is a Layer-2 protocol making it ideally suited for extremely low latency and tight synchronization but restricting it to a Local Area Network (LAN), such as that found within a Broadcast Facility or OB truck. A protocol such as Stagebox, for example, is a Layer-3 protocol, which is ideal for use in Wider Area Networks (WAN) when the programming data streams need to travel from a venue to a broadcast facility. Both types of implementation are fully supported by the AXIUS range of switches.

The AXIUS series to date comes in two versions: MES-1, a 10 port managed Ethernet switch offering eight 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports and two 1Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports and MES-1-R; a ruggedized eight port switch, complete with Neutrik latching connectors for secure operations in challenging environments, which provides six 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports and two 1Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports.

“Migrating over to an IP infrastructure will have a profound impact on how facilities are built and how programming is produced in the future,” explains Schillebeeckx. “For Live Production Contribution Links, major cost savings efficiencies are achieved by only having to deploy cameras and microphones to a venue of interest and not mixing desks and editors. This means that, local sports, music concerts and other minority events can now receive broadcast coverage, expanding both programming choices and audience base. TSL is on the forefront of this movement through the AXIUS series and new PAM AVB series Precision Audio Monitoring units.”

