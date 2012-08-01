U.S. Broadcast Teams Recruit Autoscript Teleprompters for the Summer's Major Televised Sporting Events

SHELTON, CT, AUGUST 1, 2012—Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, a world leading teleprompting company, announces that several of its prompting solutions are helping broadcasters go for the gold when delivering the latest sporting news from Europe. U.S. broadcasters recruited a series of LED19TFT, LED15TFT and LED8TFT teleprompters to cover these memorable games.

“Our teleprompters are chosen by leading broadcasters on a daily basis, and we couldn’t be more pleased to make the team for the major events up ahead this summer,” says Greg Prentiss, director of sales, Autoscript. “Whether used outdoors or within a studio or arena, our innovative prompting technology ensures viewers in the U.S. catch every exhilarating moment.”

Among the teleprompters selected are Autoscript’s LED19TFT and LED15TFT prompters. These wide-angle, on-camera prompters incorporate the latest in Autoscript’s illumination technology, the TFT (thin-film transistor) LED system. Unlike CCFLs (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Tubes), which take many minutes to reach full efficiency and light output, the LED19TFT and LED15TFT instantly warm up to full brightness. In addition, these prompters, developed with customer feedback in mind, come with a wide-angle hood, making them optimal for news or studio-based productions.

Perfect for portable prompting applications, Autoscript’s eight-inch LED8TFT is also on site this summer. Similar to Autoscript’s studio-size LED prompters, the LED8TFT incorporates a built-in tally light, tally sensor input, illuminated control panel for easy viewing and a mounting pattern to incorporate the Clock Plus, Tally Plus, or Cue Plus accessories. As brightness level is critical to a portable prompting system for outdoor use, the LED8TFT high-bright helps deliver outstanding performance under daylight conditions. What’s more, the LED8TFT features a compact size, rugged all-metal case and an on-camera mounting system versatile enough for nearly any portable camera.

