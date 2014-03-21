Visual Unity Showcases Its End-to-end OTT platform at NAB 2014

Leading OTT platform and multiscreen solution provider, Visual Unity Global will showcase the latest versions of its award-winning vuMedia™ and vuMobile™ platforms at NAB 2014 (South Upper Hall, Stand SU5514). Winner of the ConnectedWorld.TV award in 2012, and ConnectedWorld.TV bronze in 2013, for the Best Use of Online Video by a Non-Broadcaster, Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ is an end-to-end OTT platform that allows broadcasters and content owners to control how their brand and assets are managed, delivered and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Highly scalable and modular, vuMedia™ delivers a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device. vuMedia™ also enables comprehensive Video on Demand services, social network integration and secures the distribution of content – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes. The vuMobile™ is a cloud-based mobile web publishing and mobile marketing platform. With vuMobile™ clients can to build their own mCommerce (mobile commerce) store presence within 5 minutes. Through a modern responsive design, clients are able to categorize different types of products (for example consumer electronics or e-products) and choose from more than 40 payment systems. vuMobile™ incorporates capabilities that are designed to rapidly mobilize businesses and empower partners and resellers. The latest improvements to vuMedia™ and vuMobile™ included a more streamlined user experience, enhanced payment and advertising capabilities, additional content monetization options, improved statistics, and much more. Visual Unity will also be showcasing their new vuDiscovery™ service. This option is a robust recommendation engine integrated within vuMedia™, helping content owners and distributors to enhance their revenue streams through search & discovery. This modern recommendation engine combines viewing and purchasing habits, demographics, a collaborative engine, and other metrics, to provide suggestions that fuel viewing into the long tail. “Visual Unity’s unique blend of broadcast and online video skills, coupled with proven experience in web and mobile delivery, is a crucial advantage to providing robust end-to-end digital video solutions,” says Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity. “Visual Unity streamlines the integration of new multiscreen workflows into existing linear processes so that content can be efficiently delivered over the Internet or to any combination of mobile, tablets, laptops, or Smart TVs.” Gabriel Dusil, Chief Marketing and Corporate Strategy Officer, adds: “vuMedia™ and vuMobile™ opens doors to a wide range of companies that have been waiting for an ideal cloud based service to monetize their past, present, and future content. Monetizing content is not just about selling content, it’s about building a business, awareness, and communication strategy around your brand. Furthermore, vuDiscovery™ further increases the average revenue per user [ARPU], since subscribers that stay longer within an OTT application, will inevitably spend more money." Please visit Visual Unity’s stand, and get a demo of vuMedia™, vuMobile™, and vuDiscovery™, in the South Upper Hall, Stand SU5514. -ends- About Visual Unity Global Visual Unity Global is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content over the internet. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content. Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMedia™ platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMedia™ is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes. Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Munich, Nairobi and Los Angeles. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com, info@visualunity.com