Sonnet Technologies to Feature Array of Award-Winning Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe Expansion Solutions at Las Vegas SuperMeet

Scheduled for April 8 in Conjunction With the 2014 NAB Show, CPUG SuperMeet Is Forum for Creative and Collaborative Digital Editors

IRVINE, Calif. -- March 20, 2014 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that the company will showcase a broad selection of its award-winning Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion systems at the 13th annual Las Vegas SuperMeet, scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Royale Ballroom of the Las Vegas Riviera Hotel and Casino. Held in conjunction with the 2014 NAB Show, SuperMeet is a program of the Creative Pro User Group (CPUG) Network that brings together creative and collaborative digital editors for an evening of networking, cocktails, and learning about the latest trends in collaborative editing workflows.

At SuperMeet Sonnet will feature several members of its Echo Express family of Thunderbolt 2 expansion systems: the rackmount Echo Express III-R with optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit, as well as the desktop Echo Express III-D, Echo Express SE II, and Echo Express SEL. These products facilitate mobile and on-location workflows by enabling any Mac(R) computer equipped with Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt ports to interface with a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards originally designed only for use in desktop computers.

Sonnet will also display its xMac(TM) mini Server, RackMac(TM) mini, and all-new products for rackmounting the new Mac Pro(R). The award-winning xMac mini Server securely mounts a Mac mini inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCIe 2.0 slots via a Thunderbolt port, and the RackMac mini is a 1U enclosure for installing and securing one or two Mac minis in a standard 19-inch rack. Making their debut at this year's NAB Show, two new Sonnet products designed specifically for the Mac Pro will also be on display at SuperMeet.

"As the NAB Show's premier gathering of digital editors, visual storytellers, and collaborative digital filmmakers, SuperMeet is the ideal venue for us to show how our exciting array of Thunderbolt expansion products can bring new levels of portability, versatility, and efficiency to any audio and video production workflow," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing at Sonnet Technologies. "We look forward to participating at SuperMeet, where Mac-oriented professionals can learn about the latest technology trends and also share industry news and opportunities in a social setting that is educational, exciting, and fun."

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

