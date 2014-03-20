Unified Video Technologies Introduces uVOD Web Portal for Linear TV and On-Demand Streaming

Miami, Florida –Unified Video Technologies (UNIV), a provider of complete media ecosystems and software services for broadcasters, enterprises and the entertainment industry, will debut a new front-end interface for its white-label uVOD video-on-demand (VOD) solution at the 2014 NAB Show. In an innovative, value-added twist on the Netflix-like user experience it offers, the portal enables subscribers to view real-time linear TV as well as on-demand programming.

The uVOD Web Portal combines intuitive user navigation and account management with well-organized content libraries for live and on-demand streaming of over-the-top (OTT) content. Unlike competing services, the uVOD Web Portal also enables consumers to search and stream linear TV programming. Easy-to-use navigation tools allow consumers to smoothly browse through selections, clicking or highlighting dynamic thumbnails to retrieve trailers, program description and other information. Easy-to-understand account management steps also allow consumers to choose subscription or transactional models from the service provider for both linear and on-demand programming – an industry first.

UNIV has integrated adaptive bit streaming into the uVOD platform, with automatic recognition of bandwidth conditions to deliver streams at the most appropriate speed. This ensures the best possible consumer experience on any user device, including smartphones, tablets and OTT media players.

“We’re convinced that no other vendor offers a similar service of uVOD’s depth,” said Pablo Goldstein, CEO, UNIV. “Only a few companies offer OTT models in software-as-a-service structures at an operator grade to give both the consumer and the service provider a unique experience. We are advancing it several steps further through the uVOD portal.”

The service provider benefits beyond being able to offer a dynamic and user-friendly VOD service to its customers. Everything about uVOD ties to the CMS (content management system), which is essential to uVOD’s design as a white-label service. uVOD automatically loads the look and feel of the operator, from logos to color schemes, along with the programs and movies that the operator has the rights to deliver. This is essential as it accelerates time to market while increasing profitability.

Additionally, a flexible back office structure integrates the service provider’s billing systems with uVOD’s managed services platform to automate billing and subscriptions. That integration can be easily disabled if the service provider wishes to handle these business processes in house.

At its NAB booth (N8023), UNIV will demonstrate the multiplatform capability of its white-label uVOD video-on-demand (VOD) solution, playing out content to iOS and Android tablets. The demonstration will explore the new uVOD Web Portal, including its personalized front-end interface and navigation of content libraries. The demonstration will also show the back-office capabilities that automate billing, subscriptions and other transactions.

Interested parties can contact sales@univtec.com to schedule in advance of the show, which takes place April 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, to schedule an appointment.

About UNIV: Challenging the Future of TV

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV) develops and implements powerful video software-as-a-service and managed service solutions for OTT delivery, digital workflows, second-screen applications and media archives. Based on advanced networking and digital video technology, UNIV video solutions are agile, accessible and affordable for broadcasters, content providers and media companies. Through close consultation and collaboration with its customers, UNIV empowers enterprises and broadcasters to leverage media to advance their business goals. Visit the company’s website atwww.univtec.com.