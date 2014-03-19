Forbidden Technologies Unveils New Customer-Driven Features for FORscene Cloud Post-Production Platform

LONDON -- March 19, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, announced new features and integrations for its market-leading platform, which is already the most advanced cloud-based post-production system available.

"FORscene has been a staple among users in the broadcast industry for ten years, and that is only possible because we make a point of integrating customer feedback into every iteration of the product. After all, who better to help us shape the product than the people who use it every day?" said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "With this latest release, we're unveiling more than a dozen new features that fulfil customer requests and ensure the platform continues to deliver beyond expectations."

FORscene's new high-resolution proxy allows users to choose the resolution they want -- and swap between resolutions while working -- to accommodate bandwidth availability and project requirements. Working with proxies, even for high-resolution viewing, means that the original source remains on the clients' servers and firmly in their control.

Forbidden has also made significant improvements to the FORscene edit interface and toolsets that speed up workflows and keep the focus on creating the story. With new customisation options, users can now set up and save different keysets and interface layouts to suit their preferences. Other edit interface upgrades include a new record timeline patch panel, half-speed playback for improved logging and transcription, and improvements to trimming, audio editing, and publishing tools that contribute to FORscene's speed, convenience, and ease of use.

The new site manager interface reflects FORscene's ethos of providing advanced functionality in a simple way. Site managers will be less reliant on Forbidden support staff to configure and manage accounts as these tools are now available to them online in a user-friendly format. Furthermore, as part of a cloud upgrade to support new file formats, Forbidden has updated the operating system on the ingest server to Raspbian Wheezy, which includes the latest FFmpeg and other transcode-related libraries. This move enables support for more file formats on ingest and also increases the security of the server.

In addition to those changes, improvements to FORscene Server Lite allow for even more efficient remote news workflows. Users can now regulate the use of upload bandwidth in Windows so as to limit interference with other bandwidth-intensive applications. Also, the server now provides an estimate of duration until given files are compressed and fully uploaded to the cloud, providing guidance on how long the user must wait until it is safe to disconnect the computer.

All the new features, as well as Forbidden's new logo and branding, will be on display at the 2014 NAB Show in booth SL5305.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about FORscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

