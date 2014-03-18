Shotoku Broadcast Systems To Unveil Revolutionary New Camera Tracking System At 2014 NAB Show

NAB BoothC 8731

Staines, UK – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, is introducing in joint cooperation with ncam, a leading manufacturer that enables virtual production through real-time camera tracking, the revolutionary new ncam Camera Tracking System at this year’s 2014 NAB Show, Booth C8731. In addition, Shotoku will be exhibiting its complete range of advanced robotic camera systems, including its line of pan & tilt heads, control systems and VR camera tracking solutions aimed at all News, Sports and TV Shopping applications as well as systems designed specifically for Government, Legislatures and Houses of Worship. Several significant new product developments will be on show further expanding system capabilities and bringing even more flexibility and cost-efficiency to TV studio operations requiring fully robotic cameras.

The ncam Camera Tracking System features a multi-sensing bar that is unobtrusively mounted on the studio camera and provides real-time data to its associated tracking server. ncam provides complete 8-axis 3D position information via industry standard protocols compatible with any VR/AR graphics system.It is suitable for a wide range of applications both indoor and outdoor, with mounted or even hand-held as well as Steadicam cameras. The system joins Shotoku’s well-established series of advanced encoder-tracking systems.

As part of its range of leading VR camera tracking solutions, the company is also showcasing its advanced TK-53VR crane, which is unmatched in terms of mechanical stability, control precision and tracking sensitivity offering a truly exceptional level of all-round performance for any VR or AR production. In addition, the company’s highly successful TP-90VR full X-Y tracking pedestal will be shown in live demonstrations in the Vizrt booth (Number SL2419).

Easily customizable for government, legislature and houses of worship environments, Shotoku’s robotic solutions, such as the TG-18 and TG-27 pan & tilt heads, height drive and fully robotic pedestal systems feature precise remote control capabilities. The company’s entire range of control systems will be available for demonstration including the TR-HP Hot panel, TR-S legislative panel and the TR-8T touch-screen based robotics control system.

“Shotoku will have an array of products and solutions on display at this year’s NAB show, ranging from the brand new ncam camera tracking system to our technologically superior and robust pan & tilt heads, control systems and VR camera tracking solutions,” says James Eddershaw, sales director, Shotoku. “For years, Shotoku has been leading the way in providing advanced manual and robotic camera support, as well as virtual reality tracking solutions to the broadcast market, and we are looking towards this year’s NAB to reach industry professionals with updates and demonstrations of our various product lines.”

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company’s robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.co.uk

# # #

Shotoku contact: James Eddershaw

+44 (0) 1784 224650 / mailto:info@shotoku.co.uk

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / mailto:Harriet@DesertMoon.tv